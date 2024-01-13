Dallas Art Fair Announces 2024 Exhibitors

The Dallas Art Fair has announced the full list of exhibitors for the 16th edition of the fair taking place this April at the Fashion Industry Gallery (FIG) building. The 91 participating spaces (up from 88 in 2023) come from across Texas, the U.S., and the world — the gallery roster has representation from 17 countries and 49 cities.

Texas-based exhibitors include Dallas galleries 12.26, Beatriz Esguerra Art, Conduit Gallery, Cris Worley Fine Arts, Erin Cluley Gallery + Projects, Galleri Urbane, Keijsers Koning, Meliksetian | Briggs, Pencil on Paper, Sputnik Modern, TUREEN, and Valley House Gallery & Sculpture; Fort Worth’s William Campbell Gallery; Houston’s Inman Gallery, McClain Gallery, and Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino; Austin gallery Martha’s; and Galerie Max Hetzler, which has an outpost in Marfa.

Other significant galleries returning for this year’s fair include Anat Ebgi, Derek Eller Gallery, Hales Gallery, Half Gallery, Kerlin Gallery, Patel Brown, PERROTIN, and Shulamit Nazarian, while first-time exhibitors include Fredericks & Freiser, Sow & Tailor, and Hostler Burrows, among others.

A notable absence from this year’s fair is the Los Angeles-based Night Gallery, which for the past few years has occupied a prominent upstairs corner space that was formerly the longtime booth of Dallas’ Talley Dunn Gallery. Also not returning this year are New York spaces The Hole, Broadway, Ulterior Gallery, and Magenta Plains, along with Various Small Fires, which now has a location in Dallas.

While the Dallas Art Fair has traditionally been held in mid-April, this year’s event has moved up to the month’s first weekend, April 4-7. A foundation preview benefit, during with the Dallas Museum of Art will select pieces to acquire via that Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program, and VIP event will open the fair on April 4. Then, the fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 7.

See below for a full list of exhibiting galleries for the 2024 Dallas Art Fair.

2024 Dallas Art Fair Exhibitors

12.26 (Dallas, Los Angeles)

193 Gallery (Paris, Venice)

1969 Gallery (New York)

albertz benda (New York)

Alexander Berggruen (New York)

AMANITA (New York, Florence)

Anat Ebgi (Los Angeles)

Andrew Rafacz (Chicago)

Beatriz Esguerra Art (Bogotá, Dallas, Miami, New York)

Berggruen Gallery (San Francisco)

Berry Campbell Gallery (New York)

Bienvenu Steinberg & J (New York)

Blouin Division (Montreal, Toronto)

Brackett Creek Exhibitions (Bozeman, New York)

Cecilia Brunson Projects (London)

Charlie James Gallery (Los Angeles)

Conduit Gallery (Dallas)

Cris Worley Fine Arts (Dallas)

Cristin Tierney (New York)

David B. Smith Gallery (Denver)

David Nolan Gallery (New York)

Deli Gallery (New York, Mexico City)

Derek Eller Gallery (New York)

DIMIN (New York)

DREAMSONG (Minneapolis)

Erin Cluley Gallery + Projects (Dallas)

Fabienne Levy (Lausanne)

FRAGMENT (New York)

Franklin Parrasch (New York)

Fredericks & Freiser (New York)

Gaa Gallery (Cologne, Provincetown)

Galerie Christian Lethert (Cologne)

Galerie Max Hetzler (Berlin, London, Marfa, Paris)

Galleri Urbane (Dallas)

Hales Gallery (London, New York)

Half Gallery (New York, Los Angeles)

Hesse Flatow (New York, Amagansett)

Hollis Taggart (New York, Southport)

Hostler Burrows (New York, Los Angeles)

Inman Gallery (Houston)

Jack Barrett Gallery (New York)

James Barron Art (Kent)

Josh Lilley (London)

Keijsers Koning (Dallas)

Kerlin Gallery (Dublin)

Louis Stern Fine Art (Los Angeles)

LUCE GALLERY (Turin)

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

Management Gallery (New York)

Marc Selwyn Fine Art (Los Angeles)

Marlborough (Barcelona, London, Madrid, New York)

Martha’s (Austin)

Massey Klein (New York)

McClain Gallery (Houston)

Meliksetian | Briggs (Dallas, Los Angeles)

Miles McEnery Gallery (New York)

Mrs. (Maspeth)

Nicodim Gallery (New York, Los Angeles, Bucharest)

Patel Brown (Toronto)

Pencil on Paper (Dallas)

PERROTIN (Hong Kong, New York, Paris, Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo)

Piero Atchugarry (Garzón, Miami)

PMAM (London)

Polígrafa Obra Gràfica (Barcelona)

Praise Shadows (Boston)

Proyectos Monclova (Mexico City)

RONCHINI (London)

Rusha & Co. (Los Angeles)

SAENGER GALERÍA (Mexico City)

Sears Peyton Gallery (New York, Los Angeles)

SECCI (Florence, Milan, Pietrasanta)

Shulamit Nazarian (Los Angeles)

Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Houston)

SOCO Gallery (Charlotte)

Sow & Tailor (Los Angeles)

Sputnik Modern (Dallas)

Sundaram Tagore Gallery (London, New York, Singapore)

TAFETA (London)

Taubert Contemporary (Berlin)

The Valley (Taos)

Tif Sigfrid (Athens)

TORCH gallery (Amsterdam)

TUREEN (Dallas)

Turner Carroll Gallery (Santa Fe)

Valley House Gallery & Sculpture (Dallas)

Van de Weghe (New York)

VETA by Fer Francés (Madrid)

William Campbell Gallery (Ft. Worth)

WOLFGANG (Atlanta)

Yossi Milo (New York)