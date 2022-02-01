Various Small Fires Announces Spring Opening of Dallas Location

by Jessica Fuentes February 1, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail
A color photograph of the VSF Texas storefront located in downtown Dallas. The brick building has a large display window in the front which is flanked by two recessed doors.

Various Small Fires Texas storefront in Dallas.

Various Small Fires (VSF), a commercial gallery established in 2012 in Los Angeles by Dallas-native Ester Kim Varet, has announced the planned opening of a Dallas location later this spring.

The LA location boasts nearly 5,000 square feet of exhibition space and an outdoor sculpture space. In 2019, VSF opened a second location in Seoul, South Korea. This April, when the Dallas space is set to open, marks the third anniversary of VSF Seoul and the tenth anniversary of VSF Los Angeles. The new Dallas location will be located within The Joule Hotel, just south of the city’s Arts District, which houses numerous museums, including the Dallas Museum of Art and the Nasher Sculpture Center.

Installation view of Diedrick Brackens: darling divined

Installation view of Diedrick Brackens: darling divined, Blanton Museum of Art, UT Austin, October 17, 2020 — May 16, 2021

The inaugural exhibition of VSF Texas, entitled TEXAN, presents work by Texas natives who are currently living outside of the state and tackling themes around racial politics, LGBTQIA+ identity, and feminism. The list of artists includes Diedrick Brackens, Rosson Crow, Aaron Curry, Hayden Dunham, Jeff Elrod, Troy Michie, Puppies Puppies (Jade Kuriki Olivo), Ryan Trecartin, Sarah Zapata, and Jeff Zilm. The gallery also lists Daniel Rios Rodriguez among the artists in this upcoming exhibition, though he currently lives in San Antonio. 

VSF Texas has named Adrian Zuñiga, former Director of Exhibitions at Galleri Urbane, as Director. Additionally, August Connelly joins the space as Exhibition Coordinator, bringing a variety of work experiences in the arts. Read more about the staff below, via biographies shared by VSF.

A color headshot of Adrian Zuñiga, Director of VSF Texas.

Adrian Zuñiga. Image: Various Small Fires

Adrian Zuñiga (he/him)
Director, VSF Texas
Adrian Zuñiga is a second-generation Mexican-American and native of Dallas, Texas. Originally a painting student, he followed an interest in curating and art history to London where he received an MA in Contemporary Art at Sotheby’s Institute of Art. He has been immersed in the art community of North Texas for over a decade and most recently served as the Director of Exhibitions at Galleri Urbane. There, he planned numerous group and solo presentations by emerging artists and placed their works in private and public collections around the country and abroad.

A headshot of August Connelly, Exhibition Coordinator at VSF Texas.

August Connelly. Image: Various Small Fires

August Connelly (they/them)
Exhibition Coordinator, VSF Texas
August Connelly graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2017 with a Bachelor’s in Art and Creative Computing. They have worked in the art world in various capacities since 2015, including as a gallery attendant, art handler, and an assistant at Cynthia C. Schwartz Fine Art. In 2018, they moved to Japan for a year where they taught English and fostered an interest in the international contemporary art world. In their spare time, August enjoys illustration and is working towards completing a tattooing apprenticeship.

0 comment

You may also like

Names Familiar to Texas Will be in 2017...

November 21, 2016

Top Five: September 28, 2017

September 28, 2017

[Updated] Artist Jeff Elrod Denies Alleged Assault in...

May 29, 2019

2011 Fall Preview

September 6, 2011

An homage to Gaffes and Informations at FWCA

September 20, 2011

Texas Artists Win $20K Tiffany Awards

June 15, 2014

Diedrick Brackens: Through a Third Layer

January 16, 2021

The Latest Auctions Set a New Record for...

November 17, 2014

Art Industry Draws Workers to Marfa; Workers Form...

January 9, 2012

Modern Ruin II: Quick and Dirty in Fort...

November 4, 2011

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: