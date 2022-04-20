VSF Texas Opens April 22 With Amended Inaugural Exhibition

by Jessica Fuentes April 20, 2022
Various Small Fires (VSF) will open its new Dallas gallery Friday, April 22, 2022 with an inaugural exhibition, Texan. This opening is coinciding with the various events surrounding this year’s Dallas Art Fair.

Earlier this year, VSF announced its first show in Dallas will focus on Texas-born artists who tackle themes such as racial politics, LGBTQIA+ identity, and feminism. As described in a recent press release, VSF sees this exhibition as an opportunity to provide a more nuanced understanding of the complex and varied experiences and perspectives of Texans, which can often be presented through a narrow lens.

Since the February announcement about the exhibition, some changes have been made. Troy Michie, who appeared in the original line-up of artists, is no longer mentioned as being a part of the show, and Will Boone, Mark Flood, and Baseera Khan have been added. 

A sculpture by Aaron Curry. The organic form stretches to 75 inches tall and is only 25 inches wide. Made of painted wood, it is also covered in vinyl wrap featuring vivid colors and intricate designs.

Aaron Curry, “RAGER,” 2022, painted wood and vinyl wrap, 75 x 25 x 20 inches. Courtesy of the artist, Various Small Fires, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Seoul, and Michael Werner, New York.

Also, what was originally described as a single exhibition will now be presented in two parts. Texan: Part I will be on view from April 22 – May 21, 2022 and will feature works by Will Boone, Rosson Crow, Aaron Curry, Jeff Elrod, Mark Flood, Daniel Rios Rodriguez, Ryan Trecartin, and Jeff Zilm. Texan: Part II will be on view from May 28 – June 25, 2022 and will include works by Hayden Dunham, Puppies Puppies (Jade Guanaro Kuriki-Olivo), Diedrick Brackens, Sarah Zapata, and Baseera Khan.

A large-scale painting by Rosson Crow that depicts a room set for a large celebration. Though no people are present, the room is filled with ballons, American flags, and patriotic decor. About nine large round tables with chairs take up the majority of the foreground and in the background is a rectangular table that seems to be set for a panel discussion.

Rosson Crow, “Dallas Trade Mart, 1:13 PM, November 22nd, 1963,” 2022, acrylic on canvas, 70 x 84 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Various Small Fires, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Seoul.

Texan: Part I focuses on an earlier generation of artists who in many ways laid the groundwork for the next generation to push the boundaries even more both through the concepts and ideas they approach in their work and through their experimentation with mediums.

An opening reception is being held Friday, April 22, 2022 from 6 – 8 pm. The gallery is located at 1511 Commerce Street, Dallas, Texas 75202.

