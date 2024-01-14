The third edition of Dallas Contemporary’s Dallas Art Book Fair will take place on March 16 and 17. Based on the success of last year’s event, the fair will expand to two days this year, promising more activities, more vendors, and more programming. In addition to live music and food vendors, there will be workshops, artist presentations, and readings. Independent artists, authors, small presses, and institutions from Texas and beyond will present unique zines, prints, and art books at the event.

Vendor applications are now open for the fair, with a deadline of January 31. The form is fairly simple, asking for basic information about possible exhibitors. While the fair does allow non-book sales, the application specifies that the Dallas Art Book Fair “is a book-focused event, and we are asking that all applicants feature at least 50% artists’ books, zines, or related printed material at their table.” Selected vendors will pay a tabling fee of $30 for one day of the fair, or $50 for both days. Tables are six-feet-long.

See a list of the vendors and events from the 2023 fair here. Learn more about the 2024 fair and apply to be a vendor here.