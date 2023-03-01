Dallas Contemporary Announces 2023 Dallas Art Book Fair

by Jessica Fuentes March 1, 2023
Earlier this week, the Dallas Contemporary announced the vendors and programming schedule for its 2023 Dallas Art Book Fair. Building off the success of last year’s book fair, DC has expanded the event to include more vendors. The event will present zines, prints, exhibition catalogs, and art books from Texas-based artists, regional bookstores, and institutions. Additionally, the day will host talks by writers and publishers, live music, performances, and food and beverage vendors. See the full schedule of events below.

A photograph of a small group of people looking at books set out on tables.

Dallas Contemporary presents Dallas Art Book Fair

Vendors include Atopia Projects, Corsicana Artist And Writer Residency, Dallas Public Library, Deep Vellum, Oops Books, The Power Station, Talking Animals Books, Curio Quarterly, Play Nice Press, Protean Magazine, Soft Spots Press, Strange Powers Press, Ahk, Ash Hunn, Bestu Friendo Co., Box Office Girl Tx, Brent Ozaeta, Brie Underhill, Chelsea Akpan, Mottemera, For The Common Good, Gren Bee, Ian Wortham + Chi Leong, Konstantine Soldatos, Pipianshop, Sm Sanz, S Rodriguez, and T.C. Oliver. 

Schedule of Events

11 am – 3 pm
Screen Printing with Jock McMillan, design by Travis LaMothe
Screenprinter Jock McMillan is back to print a custom-designed Dallas Art Book Fair logo on t-shirts or totes.

1 pm
Author Discussion with Zac Crain + Jeff Ferrell, moderated by Deep Vellum’s Will Evans
Writer and D magazine editor Zac Crain and criminologist and dumpster diver Jeff Ferrell chat about a shared interest in urban treasure-hunting and photography.

3:45 pm
Performance – Human.Life.Freedom
Using braiding as a symbol of power and unity, multimedia artist Danié Gomez-Ortigoza has co-created this performance with Marjaneh Goudarzi, Paris Haghighi, and Nazanin Ahmadi, exploring oral storytelling as the seed of literature.

Taking place this Saturday, March 4, the free event is open to the public. To learn more and register, visit DC’s Eventbrite listing.

