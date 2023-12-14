Top Five: December 14, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Beronica Gonzales: It’s Just Me

Arts Fort Worth

December 1, 2023 – January 20, 2024

From Arts Fort Worth:

“It’s Just Me centers around themes of loneliness and independence as portrayed within Gonzales’s first apartment. Organized around the four main rooms that make up a home — bedroom, bathroom, living room, and kitchen — Gonzales presents the viewer with intimate scenes taken from her everyday life over the three years in which she lived in this apartment on Mulberry Street. Through quilting and painting, Gonzales hopes to preserve her subjects, creating memorials to the mundane that express and resist the erosion of time on her personal space and objects and her connections to them. The cinematic approach to the panoramic self-portraits, combined with the documented passage of time (as evidenced by the works’ titles), reveal subtle, poetic narratives unfolding in the background.”

2. Night Skyline Stars

LAURA (Houston)

December 15, 2023 – January 15, 2024

Reception December 15, 6-8 p.m.

From LAURA:

“LAURA opens with a group show called Night Skyline Stars. The exhibition is a meditation on the nocturne and reads like a mixtape, where each artwork hits a different note, striking a specific mood. Eine kleine nachtmusik, if you will. Artists include Afra Al Dhaheri, Francesca Fuchs, Ian Gerson, Yifan Jiang, Myeongsoo Kim, Joseph Liatela, Hasani Salahe and Chang Sujung.”

3. A Path Less Traveled

Keijsers Koning & Joel Cooner Gallery (Dallas)

December 16, 2023 – January 27, 2024

Reception December 16, 5-8 p.m.

From Keijsers Koning:

“Keijsers Koning is pleased to present A Path Less Traveled, a joint exhibition of two Dallas galleries: Joel Cooner Gallery and Keijsers Koning. On view will be historical ethnographic works in combination with contemporary art. Inspired by the outlier exhibition ‘Primitivism,’ initiated by Andre Breton, and revisited many times there-after, respective gallery owners Joel and Bart’s ferocity for objects, established a shared conversation through these art works. The unique ensemble of Oceanographic, African, and South-East Asian objects, strike a discourse with the contemporary to reveal a visceral drive in the act of making.”

4. Scenes Unseen: Works by Orna Feinstein

Beeville Art Museum

September 9 – December 16, 2023

From the Beeville Art Museum:

“The compressive exhibit, Scenes Unseen: Works by Orna Feinstein, features more than 100 pieces including monoprints, paintings, mixed media works, and sculptures from various series that she worked on in the past 21 years. In addition, a site-specific installation will also be on display.

For 25 years, Feinstein’s artistic journey has been defined by the interplay between nature’s organic intricacies and the mesmerizing allure of geometric patterns. Inspired by the beauty of nature, its color, texture, and energy Feinstein has found the tree trunk to be nature’s most intriguing and inspiring object. With a focus on the interior geometry of the organic, her work is often inspired by the vascular tissue of a tree; specifically, as viewed through a microscope.”

5. Under Construction: The Inaugural Exhibition

Under Construction (San Antonio)

December 15, 2023 – January 19, 2024

Reception December 15, 6-10 p.m.

From Under Construction:

“Under Construction is an exhibition concept in the River North neighborhood of San Antonio with the mission to uplift, celebrate, and promote the contemporary art community that already vibrates throughout the city. River North is growing rapidly, and we want to ensure that the arts flourish here, too. For this inaugural exhibition, I’ve invited 35 artists with roots deep in the San Antonio contemporary art community to come together into a new space where we can inspire each other and light creative sparks into the possibilities that an expanding city has to offer.”