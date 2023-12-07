Top Five: December 7, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. San Anto Zine Fest

San Antonio Central Library Gallery

December 9, 2023

“San Anto Zine Fest, a free festival of self-published Arts and Literature will take place Saturday, December 9, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Central Library. The festival returns for the third year in partnership with the San Antonio Public Library. This event will feature over 100 exhibitors of comics, poetry, personal stories, fiction, and art zines. This year it welcomes local, Texas-based, and national exhibitors. The festival will feature hands-on activities to promote creativity and literacy in the city, including zine and comic-making workshops. The event will also host the release of the Big Read Zine, a free, anthology of city-wide contributors.”

2. Expo 2023

500 X Gallery (Dallas)

December 9 – 17, 2023

From 500X:

“500X Gallery is thrilled to announce the selected artists for our Expo 2023, with juror Randall Garrett! An opening reception will be held on Saturday, December 9 from 7-10 pm. Expo 2023 will be on view from December 9th to December 17.

Selected Artists: Abigail Mata, Alyssa Chi, Ana Victoria Garcia Martinez, Anna Galluzzi, Anna Mikhaela Reyes, Arno Goetz, Brad Morgan, Brett Rees, Brooke Shivers, Bryan Holguin, Celeste Seitz, Dárē Akinwole, Iris Davidson, Jacob Taylor Gibson, Jamall Vernon, Jenna Grace, Juan Chavez, Kendall Miskimins, Lauren Fleniken, Liz King, Manuel Herrera, Mateus Moura, Matheus DeSiqueira, Monica Barrera, Omer Moran, Opal, Peyton Mixon, Sam Jentsch, Tee Noell Rose, and Willie Dave.”

3. Fort Lonesome 10th Anniversary Show: Dust Portals

Prizer Arts & Letters (Austin)

November 17 – December 17, 2023

From Prizer Arts & Letters:

“Ten years ago, artist Kathie Sever launched Fort Lonesome at Prizer with an exhibition featuring her custom chain stitch embroidery work. Her distinctive and amazingly intricate pieces sold out immediately. Now, Fort Lonesome is returning to Prizer for a forward-looking 10th Anniversary show. With Kathie at the helm, Fort Lonesome has grown to include Christina Hurt Smith, Bekah DuBose, Lauren Chester, Amrit Khalsa, Michelle Devereux, Brian Allmand and Stephani Rose. They continue to make stunningly beautiful custom chain stitch embroidery clothing in an era of fast fashion while simultaneously pushing the boundaries and of western wear.

About the show, Fort Lonesome writes, ‘As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Fort Lonesome, we are considering the arc not only of our last decade of rodeo tailorhood, but what the next era of the Fort might look like. Bringing the paradigm of western wear along for the ride and building off of the shoulders of our predecessors, we’d like to invite new heroic archetypes into our visual vernacular. Wherein the zeitgeist of exploration and growth once was captured in the story of a cowboy and his shenanigans, the spirit of the now-time seems to require a heroic metamorphosis. To what or whom do we look in this moment to be inspired to explore, evolve, and transform- simultaneously while taking care, instigating play, seeking interconnection?'”

4. Jean Shon: Remains

Sabine Street Studios (Houston)

November 16 – January 13, 2024

From Sabine Street Studios:

“Remains features photographs and mixed media works that explore the politics of land, erasure, loss, memory, and preservation through the lens of the 1867 Settlement in Texas City. Shon’s work explores spaces instilled with meaning and memory, family and community legacy, forgotten and missing information, and reimagined futures.”

5. Hannah Dean: Everything and Oranges

Charles Adams Gallery (Lubbock)

December 1 – January 2, 2024

From Charles Adams Gallery:

“Hannah is a painter, writer, and curator who lives in Cloudcroft, New Mexico. A statement from the artist: ‘I paint in the ala prima fashion, meaning with efficient and visible brushwork. My resources are my own photos or memories, friends’ social media posts, and a variety of digital resources. These paintings touch on shared collective experience such as internet use and visual cultural touchstones like the western art history canon or the Muppets. Desire plays a role as I crave a more physical, unplugged (cliché but true) experience in my own life and family life as I raise a child. In this body of work I fully give in to cliché, embracing sentimentality, however distorted, as a means of genuine expression.'”