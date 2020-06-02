500X Returns With New Location at Dallas’ Trinity Groves

by Christopher Blay June 2, 2020
500x-Gallery-at-its-new-Trinity-Groves-Location-june-1-2020The Dallas artist co-op 500X  has announced that it will occupy a new location at 516 Fabrication Street in the city’s Trinity Groves neighborhood. The collective art space was forced to move from its location of 41 years after its lease was terminated at 500 Exposition Avenue in Exposition Park. To read a history and tribute to the original space, please go here.

The transition, compounded by shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw the premature closing of a last exhibition, 500XIT, relegating the show to an online-only experience.

Two upcoming exhibitions, both open calls, will be presented online only. The annual summer show, Hot & Sweaty, is now open for 2020 applications. North Texas artists (aged 18 or older) can apply. For more information and to apply, please go here.

The second show, LGBTQIA+ has re-opened its open call with an extended deadline. North Texas-based LGBTQIA+ artists aged 18 or older are encouraged to apply, and may do so here.

Members-of -500x-prepare-to-move-tonew-location-in-trinity-groves

Members of 500X as the group prepares for move to new location on Fabrication Street in Dallas’ Trinity Groves.

For both opportunities, artists are encouraged to include their website link and Instagram handle for promotion on 500X social media channels. Awards include a juror’s choice cash prize, as well as a solo exhibition at 500X Gallery to one individual for the 2021-2022 season.

For more on 500X, please visit its website here.

