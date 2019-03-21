Top Five: March 21, 2019 with Veronica Ortuño

Neil Fauerso and guest Veronica Ortuño on the next phase for her project Las Cruxes, plus the oldest art collective space in Texas, and Grace Jones deadlifting James Bond.

“Crushing the patriarchy, basically.”

1. Emma Kohlmann: Songs of Longing Flowers

Las Cruxes (Austin)

March 23, 7-10 PM

Songs of Longing Flowers is a final exhibition and installation of works by Emma Kohlmann in celebration of Las Cruxes closing their physical space in East Austin. “The cutouts — inspired by Matisse and a more recent practice for Kohlmann—serve as totems of universal hope, love, and happiness. At the end of the night, guests are welcome to take a cut-out with them to commemorate the event.”

2. This is 40

500X Gallery (Dallas)

March 16 – April 7

For more on the show, go here.

“The 2018-2019 season marks the 40th anniversary of 500X Gallery, the oldest artist-run cooperative in the state of Texas. Over the years, 500X Gallery has become an incubator for emerging artists, a space for experimentation and new ideas with its members committed to this ongoing mission. In the exhibition This is 40, fifty-six gallery alumni from 1978 – 2018 come together to share their latest works and celebrate the legacy of this long-standing Dallas institution.” See a full list of participating artists here.

3. Poncili Creación: In Residence at the Moody Center

Moody Center for the Arts (Houston)

Various events March 19 – 22

A residency and associated events by the performance collective Poncili Creación. The collective’s performances feature wearable sculpture/puppet hybrids.

4. Artists’ Film International 2018 – Jibade Khalil Huffman

Ballroom Marfa

November 16 – March 24

“The exhibition features new and existing work from artist and writer Jibade-Khalil Huffman, including First Person Shooter, the video nominated by Ballroom Marfa for the 2018 season of Artists’ Film International (AFI). AFI is an international collaboration organized by Whitechapel Gallery, London, that showcases emerging artists working in video and animation. Huffman’s film will be complemented by newly-commissioned sculptural work, paintings, and video in Ballroom’s galleries.”

5. Leticia M. Lowry-Garcilazo

Visual Art Gallery Located in Annex Building at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Edinburg)

March 4 – April 27

An MFA exhibition by UTRGV art student Leticia M. Lowry-Garcilazo.