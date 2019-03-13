500X Gallery Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Special Exhibition

The long-running 500X Gallery in Dallas celebrates its 40th anniversary with a major group show opening March 16. The oldest artist-run cooperative space in Texas, 500X opened in 1978, and has always been located in a circa-1916 former tire factory and air-conditioning warehouse at 500 Exposition Avenue in Expo Park, on the edge of downtown, Deep Ellum, and Fair Park. 500X has more than 3000 square feet of exhibition space and often hosts three or more concurrent exhibitions.

500X was co-founded by artists Will Hipps and Richard Childers “with the goal to provide a space for artists to exhibit freely from outside influences and dealer restrictions.”

500X has hosted shows by many of DFW and Texas’ notable artists, including Vincent Falsetta, Otis Jones, Nic Nicosia, Frances Bagley, Tom Orr, Frank X. Tolbert, Randall Garrett and Celia Eberle. Throughout the year, 500X hosts shows by its member artists and by guest artists, as well as a juried show chosen by a guest curator, and a un-juried open show.

The 40th anniversary group show, titled This is 40, will feature works by more than 56 gallery alumni (1978 – 2018), who will come together to share their latest work and celebrate 500X. Exhibiting artists include:

Frances Bagley

Tom Orr

Bryan Florentin

Vincent Falsetta

Randall Garrett

Dorothy Duvall

Pauline Hudel Smith

William Hall

Natalie Macellaio

Lesli Robertson

Clayton Hurt

Iris Bechtol

Brennen Bechtol

James Wade

Jessica McCambly

John Oliver Lewis

Tony Schraufnagel

Anthony Wright

Tina Medina

Timothy Harding

Mirka Hokkanen

Takako Tanabe

Trish Nickell

David Szafranski

Tim Best

Brad Wehring

Michael Frances

Brian Spolans

Vance Wingate

Rosemary Meza-DesPlas

Celia Eberle

Irby Pace

Jen Rose

C.J. Davis

Tabatha Trolli

Lindsey Larsen

Steven Foutch

David Willburn

Nick Hutchings

Jennifer Seibert

Michael Furrh

Tiffany Wolf Smith

Garland Fielder

Giovanni Valderas

Diane Durant

Sheryl Anaya

Jim Burton

Clint Imboden

Jennifer Pepper

Becca Booker

Greg Metz

Kalee Appleton

Julie Libersat

Rachel Livedalen

Lynné Bowman Cravens

Scott Hilton

The opening reception is March 16, 2019 from 7-10 pm. Artist talks will take place on March 16 from 6-7 pm, March 24 from 2-3 pm, and March 30 from 2-3 pm. Find more information here.