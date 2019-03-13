500X Gallery Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Special Exhibition

The long-running 500X Gallery in Dallas celebrates its 40th anniversary with a major group show opening March 16. The oldest artist-run cooperative space in Texas, 500X opened in 1978, and has always been located in a circa-1916 former tire factory and air-conditioning warehouse at 500 Exposition Avenue in Expo Park, on the edge of downtown, Deep Ellum, and Fair Park. 500X has more than 3000 square feet of exhibition space and often hosts three or more concurrent exhibitions.
500X was co-founded by artists Will Hipps and Richard Childers “with the goal to provide a space for artists to exhibit freely from outside influences and dealer restrictions.”
500X has hosted shows by many of DFW and Texas’ notable artists, including Vincent Falsetta, Otis Jones, Nic Nicosia, Frances Bagley, Tom Orr, Frank X. Tolbert, Randall Garrett and Celia Eberle. Throughout the year, 500X hosts shows by its member artists and by guest artists, as well as a juried show chosen by a guest curator, and a un-juried open show.
The 40th anniversary group show, titled This is 40, will feature works by more than 56 gallery alumni (1978 – 2018), who will come together to share their latest work and celebrate 500X. Exhibiting artists include:
Frances Bagley
Tom Orr
Bryan Florentin
Vincent Falsetta
Randall Garrett
Dorothy Duvall
Pauline Hudel Smith
William Hall
Natalie Macellaio
Lesli Robertson
Clayton Hurt
Iris Bechtol
Brennen Bechtol
James Wade
Jessica McCambly
John Oliver Lewis
Tony Schraufnagel
Anthony Wright
Tina Medina
Timothy Harding
Mirka Hokkanen
Takako Tanabe
Trish Nickell
David Szafranski
Tim Best
Brad Wehring
Michael Frances
Brian Spolans
Vance Wingate
Rosemary Meza-DesPlas
Celia Eberle
Irby Pace
Jen Rose
C.J. Davis
Tabatha Trolli
Lindsey Larsen
Steven Foutch
David Willburn
Nick Hutchings
Jennifer Seibert
Michael Furrh
Tiffany Wolf Smith
Garland Fielder
Giovanni Valderas
Diane Durant
Sheryl Anaya
Jim Burton
Clint Imboden
Jennifer Pepper
Becca Booker
Greg Metz
Kalee Appleton
Julie Libersat
Rachel Livedalen
Lynné Bowman Cravens
Scott Hilton
The opening reception is March 16, 2019 from 7-10 pm. Artist talks will take place on March 16 from 6-7 pm, March 24 from 2-3 pm, and March 30 from 2-3 pm. Find more information here.