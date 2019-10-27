Moody Center Hosts Screening of ‘Downtown 81’ and Glenn O’Brien Book Launch

On Wednesday, October 30, the Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University in Houston will host an evening that celebrates Glenn O’Brien’s new book Intelligence for Dummies, and the launch of ZE Books. The evening is presented by Imprint, which is a Houston-based nonprofit organization founded in 1983 with the mission to inspire Houston readers and writers.

The reception begins at 6:30 p.m., with readings from Intelligence for Dummies and Q&A at 7:00 p.m. The readers are Tierney Malone (artist and host); Amber Dermont (Associate Professor of English, Rice University); Houston Jazz Spotlight; Robert Cremins (Lecturer, Honors College, University of Houston); and Rich Levy (Executive Director, Inprint), who will also moderate.

The evening will conclude with a screening of Downtown 81, a film written by Glenn O’Brien and starring Jean-Michel Basquiat. The screening of Downtown 81 will begin at 8:00 p.m. The entire event is free and open to the public.

Glenn O’Brien (1947-2017) was a widely read magazine writer and editor, writing for publications such as Artforum, GQ (for which he wrote the ‘Style Guy’ column), Paper, Purple, and Spin. O’Brien joined Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine early in his career, and helped shape the publication over his 40-year association with it.

ZE Books “creates literary mix-tapes from visionary writers, artists and musicians. Bridging the personal and public, each book is a life told through writing, art and photography. Each edition of ZE Books brings together in one place the work of a writer who has some relationship with visual culture.”

For more on this event, please go here.