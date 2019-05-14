Open Call: Get Hot & Sweaty this Summer in Dallas

As the summer approaches, we at Glasstire are on the lookout for 500X’s annual Hot & Sweaty unjuried, uncurated, free-for-all exhibition. Much like Lawndale Art Center’s Big Show (which is normally loosely curated but also runs in the summer), Hot & Sweaty is a time and place for young artists to cut their teeth, experienced artists to show new work, and hobbyists to have work in an exhibition. The show runs June 8-23, 2019, with entries accepted from 5-7 PM on June 2 and 3.

There are a handful of qualifications around submissions:

—Works can’t be larger than 48″ on any side.

—All entered pieces have to have adequate hanging hardware, i.e. be “ready to hang” upon delivery. (This means no sawtooth hangers or d-rings — wires and cleats are acceptable.)

— 500X does have pedestals available on a first-come first-serve basis, so drop off your 3D work early.

—All kinds of artworks are accepted, but artist must provide any necessary equipment to show their pieces (speakers, projectors, etc.)

—If a piece sells, 500X will take a 40% commission.

—Artists can submit up to 6 pieces. Each submission costs $10.

500X was established in 1978 and lives on as one of Texas’ oldest artist-run spaces. The 2019 Hot & Sweaty exhibition will open on June 8, from 7-10 PM.