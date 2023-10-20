See the Lineup for the 15th Annual Houston Cinema Arts Festival

The Houston Cinema Arts Society (HCAS) has released the schedule for its 15th annual Houston Cinema Arts Festival (HCAF), which will take place from Thursday, November 9 through Sunday, November 19.

HCAS was established in 2007 and received its nonprofit status in 2008. In November 2009, the organization launched the annual film festival, which includes film screenings, installations, live performances, panel discussions, and workshops.

The theme for HCAF23 is Bring it on Home. A statement from HCAS notes, “Home is where you feel safe, secure and most importantly, it’s where you can grow. As HCAF moves forward, know that our organization is taking care of ‘home’; yours and ours. This festival is our home just as much as it is for filmmakers, for patrons, and all others working to make this happen — let’s grow together.”

This year’s festival marks the return of CineSpace, a short film competition in partnership with NASA, which features films that are inspired by and use NASA imagery. This is also the fourth year for the regional short film competition Borders | No Borders, which features narrative and documentary films by filmmakers in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mexico.

See a listing of some of the films that will be a part of the festival below. Visit the HCAF website to view a full schedule of programs and to purchase tickets.

Lost Soulz

Directed by Katherine Propper

95 minutes | United States | 2023

The DeLUXE Theater

Thursday, November 9, 2023 | 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.

When aspiring rapper Sol is discovered by a group of gen-Z musicians at a party, he joins their tour through the heart of Texas and embarks on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. As Sol and the musicians head out west, thy bond over their shared pains and longings from their lives left behind. Vibrant and bold, yet sensitive and vulnerable, these musicians pour their souls into the music they create together. The novelty of Sol’s newfound family fades as the demons Sol left behind come back to haunt him, including his guilt over abandoning his ailing friend. His sense of self is put to the ultimate test as he seeks refuge from the rootlessness and loss that has defined his existence.

The 7 p.m. screening will be followed by a Q&A with the Austin-based filmmaker, Katherine Propper.

Rushmore

Directed by Wes Anderson

93 minutes | United States | 1998

St. John’s School – Lowe Theatre

Friday, November 17, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

When a beautiful first-grade teacher arrives at a prep school, she soon attracts the attention of an ambitious teenager named Max, who quickly falls in love with her. Max turns to the father of two of his schoolmates for advice on how to woo the teacher. However, the situation soon gets complicated when Max’s new friend becomes involved with her, setting the two pals against one another in a war for her attention.

The Herricanes

Directed by Olivia Kuan

87 minutes | United States | 2023

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Brown Auditorium

Sunday, November 12, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

The Houston Herricanes were a part of the first women’s full tackle football league in the 1970s. Their unknown story is one of commitment, courage, and strength. Despite adversity and hardship, they fielded a team purely for the love of the game. What they started was a movement that is still in motion today.

This screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Olivia Kaun.