Artpace Launches 2025 Texas Open Call

Artpace, a nonprofit residency program in San Antonio, has launched its annual open call for Texas artists.

Each year, Artpace hosts three residency periods (spring, summer, and fall), which include one Texas artist, one national artist, and one international artist. The artists are on-site for two months and then each have a two-month exhibition featuring their newly created art. Selected artists receive a production budget of up to $10,000, living accommodations, studio space, a stipend, support from Artpace staff, and an essay written about their work.

Recently, Houston-based artist Reynier Leyva Novo and Austin-based artist Yuliya Lanina were part of Artpace’s 2023 Spring residency. This summer, San Antonio-based Ryan Takaba is participating in the program, and, later this year, Austin-based Alexandra Robinson will be a resident.

The current open call is for Artpace’s 2025 International Artist-in-Residence program. The application deadline is by 5 p.m. (CST) on Friday, September 29, 2023. Applications by eligible artists will be reviewed by guest curators and Artpace staff. Select artists will receive a studio visit in 2024 prior to the final artist selection.

To be eligible for the Texas open call, artists must be currently living and working in the state and must have been living in Texas for at least one year at the time of application. Current students, Artpace staff, and members of Artpace’s Board of Directors — as well as their spouses or domestic partners and immediate family — are not eligible to apply.

To learn more about the open call and to apply, visit Artpace’s website.