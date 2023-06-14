Five-Minute Tours: Two New Exhibitions at Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Myra Barraza: El Dorado and Michael Corris & Tino Ward: “Move along there’s nothing to see here”: A Thought Experiment, Illustrated at Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas. Dates: May 27 – August 19, 2023.