Five-Minute Tours: Leigh Merrill at Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas

by Glasstire June 20, 2022
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Leigh Merrill: Collecting Forests at Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas. Dates: May 28 – August 21, 2022.

