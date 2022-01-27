Top Five: January 27, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Soundwaves: Experiments in Art + Music

Moody Center for the Arts (Houston)

January 28 – May 14, 2022

From the Moody Center for the Arts:

“The exhibition features works of sculpture, audio, video, painting, and performance, that incorporate both visual and acoustic elements. The works on view explore the generative intersections between sound and visual art, inviting visitors to engage their senses in the exploration of a wide range of themes including perception, memory, and the passage of time, our relationship to technology and the environment, and the struggle for racial justice and social change.”

2. Nasher Public: Christian Cruz: Pink Collar // Children’s Linen

Nasher Sculpture Center (Dallas)

December 4, 2021 – January 30, 2022

From the Nasher Sculpture Center:

“For her Nasher Public installation, Christian Cruz returns to two works from her 2020 solo exhibition at the Dallas-based gallery, ex ovo, and expands them in scale and concept. Comprising a suspended cloth sculpture and a column of stacked plastic laundry baskets, Cruz’s Nasher Public installation, titled Pink Collar // Children’s Linen, focuses on the unseen and undervalued labor performed by domestic workers.

Performances in the space will take place every Wednesday and Sunday during museum hours. ”

3. Without Limits: Helen Frankenthaler, Abstraction, and the Language of Print

Blanton Museum of Art (Austin)

September 4, 2021 – February 20, 2022

From the Blanton:

“Without Limits: Helen Frankenthaler, Abstraction, and the Language of Print celebrates the generous gift from the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation of ten prints and six proofs that span five decades of the artist’s career. Her work is joined by that of other artists in the Blanton’s collection using the medium of print to capture and translate their own abstract visions.”

4. Kate Breakey: Journey

Grace Museum (Abeline)

October 30, 2021 – February 19, 2022

From the Grace Museum:

“This solo exhibition of artwork by Kate Breakey will take you on a journey of her various obsessions: astronomical images, skies, clouds, oceans, trees, nests, shells, flowers, and animals. Curated as a circular visual poem, each individual image will lead you to the next one. The collection of images in the gallery can be viewed as a shrine to Breakey’s reverence for the beauty, wonder, and diversity of the natural world.”

5. Printmaking Concepts: The Surprise at the “Other” End of the Press

SP/N Gallery at UT Dallas

February 8 – March 12, 2022

From SP/N Gallery:

“Artists throughout time have applied (or subverted) traditional printmaking concepts of process, material, variation, re-production and layers to refresh, mediate and investigate their own practice.

This exhibit explores the inter-relationship of printmaking with other contemporary art media (drawing, painting, sculpture, video and photography); as well as fresh approaches regarding new and traditional printmaking concepts.”