Top Five: January 27, 2022

by Jessica Fuentes January 27, 2022
Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

The work of Anri Sala photographed by Rémi Villaggi.

Installation view, Anri Sala, “Le Temps coudé,” Mudam Luxembourg, 2019-2020. Courtesy of the Artist; Marian Goodman Gallery and Esther Schipper, Berlin © Photo: Rémi Villaggi | Mudam Luxembourg.

1. Soundwaves: Experiments in Art + Music
Moody Center for the Arts (Houston)
January 28 – May 14, 2022
Learn more about this exhibition and other sound art exhibitions across Texas

From the Moody Center for the Arts:

“The exhibition features works of sculpture, audio, video, painting, and performance, that incorporate both visual and acoustic elements. The works on view explore the generative intersections between sound and visual art, inviting visitors to engage their senses in the exploration of a wide range of themes including perception, memory, and the passage of time, our relationship to technology and the environment, and the struggle for racial justice and social change.”

Nasher Public: Christian Cruz web banner image.

Nasher Public: Christian Cruz. Image: Nasher Sculpture Center

2. Nasher Public: Christian Cruz: Pink Collar // Children’s Linen
Nasher Sculpture Center (Dallas)
December 4, 2021 – January 30, 2022
Read Anam’s review of Cruz’s installation.

From the Nasher Sculpture Center:

“For her Nasher Public installation, Christian Cruz returns to two works from her 2020 solo exhibition at the Dallas-based gallery, ex ovo, and expands them in scale and concept. Comprising a suspended cloth sculpture and a column of stacked plastic laundry baskets, Cruz’s Nasher Public installation, titled Pink Collar // Children’s Linen, focuses on the unseen and undervalued labor performed by domestic workers.

Performances in the space will take place every Wednesday and Sunday during museum hours. ”

A print by Helen Frankenthaler. The print is made up of abstract organic shapes in shades of deep purple, maroon, purple, and hints of dark blue.

Helen Frankenthaler, “Japanese Maple,” 2005, sixteen color woodcut from nine blocks on Torinoko paper, 26 x 38 inches, Blanton Museum of Art, The University of Texas at Austin, Gift of the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, 2019 © 2021 Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, Inc. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / Pace Editions, Inc., New York

3. Without Limits: Helen Frankenthaler, Abstraction, and the Language of Print
Blanton Museum of Art (Austin)
September 4, 2021 – February 20, 2022

From the Blanton:

Without Limits: Helen Frankenthaler, Abstraction, and the Language of Print celebrates the generous gift from the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation of ten prints and six proofs that span five decades of the artist’s career. Her work is joined by that of other artists in the Blanton’s collection using the medium of print to capture and translate their own abstract visions.”

A photograph of over forty framed images of animal silhouettes. The images are hung closely clustered together and are light depictions against black backgrounds. The images vary in color and depict animals like snakes, birds, rabbits, and a wolf. There are also a handful of depictions of plants. Installation by Kate Breakey.

Kate Breakey, “Las Sombras (The Shadows).” Image: Grace Museum.

4. Kate Breakey: Journey
Grace Museum (Abeline)
October 30, 2021 – February 19, 2022

From the Grace Museum:

“This solo exhibition of artwork by Kate Breakey will take you on a journey of her various obsessions: astronomical images, skies, clouds, oceans, trees, nests, shells, flowers, and animals. Curated as a circular visual poem, each individual image will lead you to the next one. The collection of images in the gallery can be viewed as a shrine to Breakey’s reverence for the beauty, wonder, and diversity of the natural world.”

A large-scale work of art by Hong Hong. The artwork is made up of multiple large prints . Two are layered and hang on the wall all the way to the floor. Another lays on the ground against the wall and seems like a continuation of the work on the wall. The prints are abstract and use blues layered with black.

Artwork by Hong Hong.

5. Printmaking Concepts: The Surprise at the “Other” End of the Press
SP/N Gallery at UT Dallas
February 8 – March 12, 2022

From SP/N Gallery:

“Artists throughout time have applied (or subverted) traditional printmaking concepts of process, material, variation, re-production and layers to refresh, mediate and investigate their own practice.

This exhibit explores the inter-relationship of printmaking with other contemporary art media (drawing, painting, sculpture, video and photography); as well as fresh approaches regarding new and traditional printmaking concepts.”

