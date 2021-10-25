Artists: The MAC in Dallas is Accepting Exhibition Proposals

The MAC, a nonprofit arts organization and exhibition space located in Dallas’ historic Cedars neighborhood, has issued an open call for proposals. Open through November 30, 2021, the call is seeking submissions from both artists and curators. There are no specific requirements in terms of location or residence, meaning that artists from across Texas and beyond may apply.

Per The MAC’s mission, the space advocates “for creative freedom, presenting visual art in all its forms.” The statement goes on, saying that the nonprofit aims to give artists “the opportunity for exhibition and experimentation … by providing a forum for critical dialogue, with inclusivity and promoting diversity as core values.”

The MAC has three gallery spaces available for exhibitions: an approximately 1,000 square-foot South Gallery; an approximately 540 square-foot North Gallery; and an approximately 220 square-foot New Media Gallery.

See below for more details, via The MAC. You may also view the open call on The MAC’s website.

ELIGIBILITY

Submissions are open to all artists 18 years of age or older. Each participant or group of participants may submit up to five completed works for consideration. Entries are due by 11:59 PM CST on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Selected art should be ready for installation at the time of delivery. No artwork shall be removed from the exhibition before the closing date. Artists whose work requires the use of electronic equipment must plan to provide their own equipment, and indicate their needs along with their proposal. We fill calendar slots as needed, and this submission does not guarantee a show.

HOW TO APPLY

Artists may submit up to five artworks for consideration. Additionally, we request a brief bio (max 250 words) and a written artist statement (max 500 words) that responds directly to your proposed show. Artists may submit images (up to 5MB each), video (up to 250MB each), audio (up to 30MB each), and PDFs (up to 15MB each). Public links to media on YouTube, Vimeo, and SoundCloud will also be accepted.

Proposals will be considered based on the following criteria:

—Clearly stated exhibition concept

—Addresses relevant social or cultural issues or themes, if applicable

—Includes supplemental programming such as artist talks, panel discussions or workshops, if applicable.

Submissions from artist(s) or curator(s) should also include:

—Timing: When will the show take place?

—Artist(s) or curator(s) CV

—Maximum of 5 HD images of potential works

—Accompanied by captions including title, year, size and medium.

—Space preference: Which gallery would you use and what equipment would be required? It helps us if you propose for a specific space in the gallery. Please refer to images below for our floor plan and square footage.

—Installation requirements: Will you require assistance for installation of work?

—Budget statement: Would you require outside funding?

In lieu of submission fees, we encourage applicants to purchase a MAC membership.

Please send submissions to [email protected] with PROPOSAL SUBMISSION in the subject line or your proposal will not be accepted for consideration.

All submissions will be reviewed by an Exhibition Advisory Panel. Proposal submissions should demonstrate consistency and clarity of the artist or curator’s vision. We encourage artists to submit the most complete and comprehensive proposals they can with room for suggestion or recommendation from The MAC.

Should you have any questions or concerns about the process please contact Board President Jordan Roth via email at [email protected]