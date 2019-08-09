Dallas’ MAC Announces Open Call for Artists

The summer season of open calls to artists in Texas continues with Dallas’ McKinney Avenue Contemporary (The MAC) seeking artists for its fall exhibition titled Cosmic to Corporeal: Contemporary Queer Performance Practices, curated by Liss LaFleur. The exhibition will be on view at the non-profit, Cedars-neighborhood art space from September 21 through November 9, 2019, and invites submissions of all media with an emphasis on performance.

The MAC has released potential areas of focus or prompts for the submissions:

How does the revolution begin in our own body and expand our corporealities? (including riots, revolutions, manifestations and revolts)

How can artists create visceral work where spectators see themselves drawn through the human body, to the point of falling inside themselves?

How can vibrations, repeated gesture, sound, light, or other bodily or bioacoustic sources generate ephemeral experiences?

How can presence and embodiment produce more than just a physical occupation of space?

How are artists using expanded forms of reenactment/ reimaging to destabilize the narratives of the past?

What happens when queer artists project themselves 20 years into the future and present their own vision of what the future holds?

How can “hacking the body” expand into code, poetry, performance or other ideas related to corporeality?

How is technology used to explore the charged border between ‘queered’ bodies and society, narratives and politics, or private selves and public views?

Submissions are open to all artists 18 years of age or older and each applicant may submit up to three completed works. Entries are due by 11:59 PM CST on Thursday, August 15, 2019. For more information and to submit, please click here.