GlamROccuLibrarymentary Trailer Shoot, Vols 1 + 2, (2019)

by Carolyn Sorter and Michael A. Morris February 25, 2019
0
Editor’s note: This video was part of the recent two-person exhibition by Dallas-based artists Carolyn Sorter and Michael A. Morris titled Working Groups, on view in Dallas at the relaunch of the non-profit space, The MAC, from January 12 through February 23, 2019. Working Groups, via Sorter and Morris “celebrates The MAC’s permanent installation of books and other materials assembled as part of the OccuLibrary project. The new exhibition contextualizes these materials and reviews some of the accomplishments of the Occupy movement and its offshoots, seeking ’empowering info’ and inspiration for next steps in both art and ‘reality.'” (For more on this, please go here.) Glasstire approached Sorter and Morris and asked them if the video could be published on Glasstire’s site at the close of the show.

GlamROccuLibrarymentary Trailer Shoot, Vols 1 + 2, (2019)
HD video, total 19 min.

Concept and quotations compilation by Carolyn Sortor; editing by Michael A. Morris; videography by Morris (Vol. 2, in 2019) and Sortor (Vol. 1, in 2012).
Please see c-cyte.com/Working_Groups (case-sensitive) for addtional credits including readers and for quotation sources.
