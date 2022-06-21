The MAC in Dallas Extends Deadline for Annual Membership Exhibition

by Jessica Fuentes June 21, 2022
The MAC, a nonprofit arts organization and gallery in Dallas, recently extended the deadline for its annual membership exhibition. 

A flyer announcing the MAC's annual membership exhibition titled "Refuge."

The MAC’s 24th Annual Membership Exhibition.

The show, which opens July 16, 2022, is an opportunity for members to exhibit their work together and for non-members to join and display their work. Each member is invited to submit one piece as an individual or as part of a collaborative submission. Last year’s member show included works by one hundred artists working in a variety of mediums.

The 24th annual member exhibition is titled Refuge, and positions the gallery as a space that “exhibit[s] artists whose work helps us make sense of the time at hand… [and] whisk[s] us away to someplace special, where ideas can be discussed, beautiful works can be admired, and visitors can take refuge within the walls of the gallery.”

All artworks, both two-dimensional and three-dimensional, cannot exceed 18 inches in any dimension. Video submissions cannot exceed five minutes, and will be screened in succession on a 49-inch monitor. Work must be delivered to the MAC between Tuesday, July 5, and Saturday, July 9 from Noon to 5 pm. 

Memberships start at $30 for students and $50 for non-students. For more information and to become a member, visit the MAC’s website

0 comment

