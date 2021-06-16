Glasstire 3×3: Gabo Martini — Why are you an artist?

by Glasstire June 16, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Houston-based artist Gabo Martini (Gabo Martinez) answers the question Why are you an artist? as part of an 18-part video series on artists in the DFW and Houston regions. The series is a collaboration between Glasstire and Texas-based Walley Films.

The series, 3×3: Artist Q+A, follows six visual artists who were each asked the same three questions. Featured Houston artists include Violette Bule, Bucky Miller, and Gabo Martinez. The Dallas series, already published, features Ciara Elle Bryant, Giovanni Valderas, and Shelby David Meier. A new video will be released on Glasstire every Wednesday in June and July.

Learn more about Gabo Martini here. Learn more about the filmmakers at http://www.WalleyFilms.com.

Gabo Martini:

“I think of the legacy I’m going to leave behind, and the narratives I want to put forth into the world.”

 

0 comment

You may also like

Glasstire 3×3: Giovanni Valderas — Who or what has...

April 21, 2021

Glasstire 3×3: Giovanni Valderas – Why are you...

March 10, 2021

Glasstire 3×3: Shelby David Meier — Who or...

April 28, 2021

Glasstire 3×3: Giovanni Valderas — What gets you going...

March 31, 2021

Glasstire 3×3: Ciara Elle Bryant — Who or...

April 14, 2021

Glasstire 3×3: Ciara Elle Bryant – Why are...

March 3, 2021

Glasstire 3×3: Shelby David Meier — What gets...

April 7, 2021

Glasstire 3×3: Bucky Miller — Why are you...

June 9, 2021

Glasstire 3×3: Shelby David Meier – Why are...

March 17, 2021

Glasstire 3×3: Violette Bule — Why are you an...

June 2, 2021

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: