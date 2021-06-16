Glasstire 3×3: Gabo Martini — Why are you an artist?

Houston-based artist Gabo Martini (Gabo Martinez) answers the question Why are you an artist? as part of an 18-part video series on artists in the DFW and Houston regions. The series is a collaboration between Glasstire and Texas-based Walley Films.

The series, 3×3: Artist Q+A, follows six visual artists who were each asked the same three questions. Featured Houston artists include Violette Bule, Bucky Miller, and Gabo Martinez. The Dallas series, already published, features Ciara Elle Bryant, Giovanni Valderas, and Shelby David Meier. A new video will be released on Glasstire every Wednesday in June and July.

Learn more about Gabo Martini here. Learn more about the filmmakers at http://www.WalleyFilms.com.

Gabo Martini:

“I think of the legacy I’m going to leave behind, and the narratives I want to put forth into the world.”