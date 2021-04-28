Glasstire 3×3: Shelby David Meier — Who or what has influenced your work?

by Glasstire April 28, 2021
Dallas-based artist Shelby David Meier answers the question Who or what has influenced your work? as part of an 18-part video series on artists in the DFW and Houston regions. The series is a collaboration between Glasstire and Texas-based Walley Films.

The series, 3×3: Artist Q+A follows six visual artists who were each asked the same three questions. Featured DFW artists include Ciara Elle Bryant, Giovanni Valderas, and Shelby David Meier. A new video will be released on Glasstire every Wednesday in March and April.

“If you give something time, and you focus on it — almost anything — you’ll find something interesting about it.”

Learn more about Shelby David Meier here. Learn more about the filmmakers here.

 

