Dallas-based artist Giovanni Valderas answers the question What gets you going creatively? as part of an overall 18-part video series on artists in the DFW and Houston regions. The series is a collaboration between Glasstire and Texas-based Walley Films.

The series 3×3: Artist Q+A follows six visual artists who were each asked the same three questions. Featured DFW artists include Ciara Elle Bryant, Giovanni Valderas, and Shelby David Meier. A new video will be released on Glasstire every Wednesday in March and April. Learn more about Giovanni Valderas here. Learn more about the filmmakers here.

Giovanni Valderas: “What gets me going creatively is the community that I live in. It’s really just absorbing everything in the community, and then how I replicate that in the studio practice.”