Glasstire 3×3: Giovanni Valderas — What gets you going creatively?

by Glasstire March 31, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Dallas-based artist Giovanni Valderas answers the question What gets you going creatively? as part of an overall 18-part video series on artists in the DFW and Houston regions. The series is a collaboration between Glasstire and Texas-based Walley Films.

The series 3×3: Artist Q+A follows six visual artists who were each asked the same three questions. Featured DFW artists include Ciara Elle Bryant, Giovanni Valderas, and Shelby David Meier. A new video will be released on Glasstire every Wednesday in March and April. Learn more about Giovanni Valderas here. Learn more about the filmmakers here

Giovanni Valderas: “What gets me going creatively is the community that I live in. It’s really just absorbing everything in the community, and then how I replicate that in the studio practice.”

0 comment

You may also like

More Billboard Art: Giovanni Valderas Opens Public Art...

June 25, 2018

Glasstire 3×3: Giovanni Valderas – Why are you...

March 10, 2021

Nasher Announces Grant Winners

May 2, 2017

What’s In Your Fridge?: Artist Brian Fridge and...

March 19, 2020

A Quick Chat with Giovanni Valderas About Art,...

April 23, 2018

2017 Moss/Chumley Award Goes to Giovanni Valderas

March 9, 2018

Dallas’ Craighead Green Gallery to Re-Open Tuesday, May...

April 29, 2020

Artist Giovanni Valderas Announces Run for Dallas City...

January 25, 2019

Top Five: January 18, 2018

January 18, 2018

Top Five: May 21, 2020. Tips For Buying...

May 21, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: