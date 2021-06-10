Make your own Digital Art with this Beeple Generator

by Brandon Zech June 10, 2021
If you’re interested in the art of Beeple, the digital creator-turned third most expensive living artist by his NFT sale at Christie’s earlier this year, we have just the thing for you.

Two new media artists, Sam Newell and Vince McKelvie, put their heads together and created a website that generates Beeple-style images. Appropriately named beeplegenerator.com, the site plays on the the NFT star’s style of 3D rendered, cartoonish, and sometimes emoji-like images set in front of etherial landscapes.

Though we’re unsure if anyone has yet to mint beeplegenerator images into bonafide NFTs, with the rampant speculation and scamming happening as the digital tokens’ popularity continues to explode, we wouldn’t be surprised.

See a few beeplegenerator scenes below. Make your own here. If you have no clue what NFTs are and want to learn about them, listen to Glasstire’s podcast.

Beeple Generator NFT 3d Art

Image: beeplegenerator.com

Beeple Generator NFT 3d Art

Image: beeplegenerator.com

Beeple Generator NFT 3d Art

Image: beeplegenerator.com

Beeple Generator NFT 3d Art

Image: beeplegenerator.com

