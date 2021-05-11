Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Launches NFT Project

In collaboration with the Contemporary Art Museum Houston (CAMH), a new site-specific augmented reality series created by artist Nancy Baker Cahill will be available online next Tuesday, May 18; Contract Killers has been developed into a Non Fungible Token (NFT) project — four separate Augmented Reality renderings of a dissolving handshake will be minted as the digital assets.

The assets are minted on the Tezos blockchain and paired “with physical assets, rewards and consequences outlined in a reimagined smarter contract,” and three essays from the collaborators, who include Cahill; CAMH Director Hesse McGraw; and art attorney Sarah Conley Odenkirk, partner at the law firm of Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard LLP. The essays offer the collaborators’ perspectives on what they describe as “the dangers of the collective amnesia induced by the rush to embrace, mint, and sell NFTs.”

Contract Killers will launch on May 18 between 10-2PM, PST on Snark.art.

Misha Libman, Co-Founder of Snark.art, states: “We are so thrilled to work with Nancy and collaborate with Hesse from the Contemporary Art Museum of Houston on this project to bring clean NFTs on Tezos to the Snark.art platform. Furthermore, Sarah’s diligence to create a smarter contract for NFTs brings us a step closer to restoring authenticity, identity, and magic to works of art.” From the announcement:

‘Each AR handshake, recorded in front of a selected charged environment (listed below), represents a realm of obligation and agreement where trust evaporates, where stated contracts continue to fail individuals and communities.’