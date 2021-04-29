Top Five: April 29, 2021

Christopher Blay and Christina Rees on a show that deconstructs our public-facing identities, a Hill Country show featuring 50 years of a Texas printmaker’s history, and a Dallas show featuring some deceptively sublime imagery.

“The artist pretty much documents how humans are killing the Earth.”

1. Heyd Fontenot: Sacred Order of Eternal Wounds

April 24 – July 11

Galveston Arts Center

From the Galveston Art Center”

“Heyd Fontenot’s exhibition, Sacred Order of Eternal Wounds, delves into the myth of American identity to explore the politicized topics of gender, sexuality, queer identity, and what the artist calls ‘the false-promise of comfort-in-conformity.’ Fontenot is well-known for his stylized and delicate nude portraits. This exhibition debuts new visual experiments in figuration, illustration, and decoration in a series of mural-scaled paintings.”

2. Karen Navarro: The Constructed Self

April 30 – June 25,

Foto Relevance (Houston)

From Foto Relevance:

“Karen Navarro’s The Constructed Self is the Houston-based photographer and multimedia artist’s first solo exhibition at Foto Relevance. A vivid and even more tactile expansion of the artist’s earlier portfolio El Pertenecer en Tiempos Modernos (Belonging in Modern Times), Navarro’s The Constructed Self realizes meditations on self-representation and identity through dynamic photosculpture configurations. Disrupting photography’s traditional two-dimensional presentation, these colorful new works come assembled in a multitude of ways—some stacked and spinning, others paneled and puzzled together.”

3. Concentrations 63: Julian Charrière, Towards No Earthly Pole

May 2 – August 8,

Dallas Museum of Art

From the Dallas Museum of Art:

“The Dallas Museum of Art presents Concentrations 63: Julian Charrière, Towards No Earthly Pole, the first US solo museum exhibition for the multidisciplinary French-Swiss artist. Julian Charrière creates work that bridges the realms of environmental science and cultural history. Based on scientific research and expeditions to remote regions of Earth, his sculptures, photographs, and films investigate the irreversible transformation of the natural world by human activity. Charrière references pre-human origins, global explorers of the past, present-day climate change, and the uncertain future of the planet. While his works address environmental exploitation, they also emphasize nature’s magnificence and resilience.”

4. Gloria Sanchez Hart: Retrospective: 50 Years of Printmaking

May 1 – June 30

Tiemann Art Gallery (Round Rock)

From the gallery:

“The May 1 MayDay Celebration at Tiemann Art Gallery features 28 works by San Antonio artist and educator Gloria Sanchez Hart. Mexican born, living in San Antonio since 1989, she has a Master degree in printmaking. Her artwork has been extensively exhibited in Mexico. In 1990 she exhibited at the UNAM campus in San Antonio, and in 2006 at Ado Gallery in Kumamoto, Japan. In 2010 she had a retrospective celebrating 40 years of printmaking at Stone Metal Press in San Antonio’s Blue Star Arts Complex. In 2013, she was Artist in Residence at the Guanlan Printmaking Base in Shenzhen, China.”

5. Sounds to Live By with Jamal Cyrus, Peter Lucas, and DJ Flash Gordon Parks

May 1

The Menil (Houston)

From the Menil Collection: