Five-Minute Tours: Marco Maggi at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Marco Maggi: No visual distancing please… at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino, Houston, Dallas. Dates: March 25 – May 15, 2021.

Via the gallery:

“Marco Maggi has called his new exhibition No visual distancing please…, a directive that would have made little sense just a year ago. Although it speaks directly to our current circumstances, its premise comes as no surprise to those familiar with Maggi’s art. In March 2020, he explained, ‘For decades I have been living immersed in my own studio quarantine.’

“In the last year we have been developing through necessity the skills that Maggi would have had us cultivate in art. In his intricately cut, adhered, incised, and drawn works he has created expanses for looking slowly, to decelerate our racing perception. Instead of the sweeping scan, he proposes the approach of the page — coming close as if to read, then instead meandering over a surface that lightly draws itself up, casting small shadows echoing the folded and projecting elements he has applied. As the medium description of some of his new works gently taps out: paper on paper on paper.”