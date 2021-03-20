Five-Minute Tours: Emilie Duval at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Emilie Duval: The Order of the Simulation at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston. Dates: February 27 – April 3, 2021.

Via the gallery:

“The current The Order of the Simulation explores the concept of heterotopias as developed by the French philosopher Michel Foucault. Heterotopias describe spaces that are ‘other,’ which is to say parallel spaces that are contradictory, transforming, incompatible, or illusionary. They are worlds that mirror the real world, while at the same time upset them. Duval inserts the concept of heterotopias into representations of digital spaces through her works of art.

“The Order of the Simulation demonstrates how people have a real self and a reflective self that exists through a dematerialized digital world. In abstract and brightly colored layers, Duval envisions the future value of human consciousness through the expansion of digitized spaces and territories. Using a metaphoric vision, she extracts a sense of the structural balance within these societies. The goal is to lead people to a new observation of their surroundings by triggering a questioning reflection. In this way she hopes to develop intellectual and visual connections with people through art.

“Emilie Duval is from Paris, France, and resides in Houston, Texas. In 2016, she exhibited at the Holocaust Museum in Houston, and was featured in New American Paintings (West Issue, #72) as well as the latest issue of Art and Antiques. In 2017, her work was shown at Aqua Art at Art Basel in Miami, and in a solo show Order From Chaos at Cindy Lisica Gallery in Houston. In 2019, Duval exhibited The Praxis of Blockchain, a solo show at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art and at the Fort Worth Community Art Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Also in 2019, she gave a talk about her creative process in visual art at Rice University. In 2021, Duval will have two solo shows, one in March at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art and a second in December at Patrick Mikhail in Montreal, Canada.

“The Order of the Simulation will be included in the 2021 French Cultures Festival, and will include the following digital and in person events: Saturday, March 20: Presentation of the exhibition by the artist from 2 to 6 pm; Saturday, March 27: Presentation and Q&A with Steven Matjicio, Jane Dale Owen Director & Chief Curator, Blaffer Art Museum, and Violette Bule, mixed media artist, and photographer. From 1 to 3 pm, via Zoom and Instagram Live.”