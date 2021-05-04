Five-Minute Tours: Lisa Horlander at Janette Kennedy Gallery, Dallas

by Glasstire May 4, 2021
Lisa Horlander- inBetweens at Janette Kennedy Gallery in Dallas April 17 2021

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Lisa Horlander: Inbetweens at Janette Kennedy Gallery, Dallas. Dates: April 17 – May 29, 2021.

Via Janette Kennedy Gallery:

“The Janette Kennedy Gallery presents inBEtweens, an immersive installation in which the visual spaces between tree branches are tangible forms. Horlander challenges the viewer’s relationship with time, nature, and the space we live within to open up dialogue about what it is to be.”

