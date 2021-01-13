“The five finalists excellently represented Houston’s diverse and intergenerational community of artists,” states Matalon. “Their varying works and practices reflect the many urgent questions and concerns driving contemporary conversations around art and politics, from ecology and land use, to Black motherhood, and the intersection of consumer culture and gentrification.”

DeHoyos adds, “I am continuously inspired by Houston artists and the depth of artistic practices across the city. Each of our five finalists offered unique perspectives of how art can be used to generate conversation, share important or forgotten history, reclaim narratives, and create I am in awe of each finalist’s lines of inquiry in contemporary topics and their creativity. It was an honor to visit with each artist and I look forward to seeing where they go from here.”

Beyond the grant, the award includes lifelong access to a community of fellow artists and patrons. The Artadia Award is designed to provide essential funding and recognition to artists at pivotal points in their careers, strengthen their communities, and spur new levels of career achievement.

The 2020 Houston Artadia Award is generously supported by John R. Eckel Jr. Foundation, The Brown Foundation, the Houston Endowment, Artadia Board of Directors, and individual donors from across the country.