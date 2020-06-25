Top Five: June 25, 2020

by Glasstire June 25, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech give you options for making private appointments to see art in galleries, joining the public to see art at a major museum, or streaming art from home.

“So if you don’t want to go out right now… understandable.”

To watch last week’s special episode with Christopher Blay and guests Danielle Demetria East, Robert L. Hodge, David Jeremiah, and Vicki Meek on the topic of art and social justice, please go here.

 

Barbara Jones–Hogu (b. 1938), Unite, 1971, screen print, 22 1:2 x 30 in., © Barbara Jones-Hogu, Collection of National Museum of African American History and Culture, Museum purchase, TR2008-24

Barbara Jones–Hogu (b. 1938), Unite, 1971, screen print, 22 1/2 x 30 in., © Barbara Jones-Hogu, Collection of National Museum of African American History and Culture, Museum purchase, TR2008-24.

1. Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
June 27 – August 30
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH)’s exhibition Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, previously scheduled to run from April to June, will now open on June 27 and be on view until August 30. The Great Lockdown of 2020 delayed the opening of Soul at the MFAH, which is its final stop on its three-year tour, organized by the Tate Modern in London.

Soul features works by more than 60 black artists, made between the 1960s and the 1980s, and is presented in sections that follow themes around how its artists worked together in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Another part of the presentation focuses on the work of Betye Saar.

Some notable artists in the exhibition include Romare Bearden, Elizabeth Catlett, Roy DeCarava, David Hammons, Lorraine O’Grady, Faith Ringgold and Dana C. Chandler.

 

Jafa_Love is the Message2. Arthur Jafa: Love is the Message, The Message is Death
June 26 – 28
Streaming via the Dallas Museum of Art

The first authorized showing of Arthur Jafa’s video Love is the Message, The Message is Death will be live streamed by the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA), one of 13 institutions world wide hosting the stream for a 48-hour period beginning Friday, June 26, at 1:00 p.m. CDT. The stream will be available here.

Love footage includes video of the then police officer Eric Casebolt’s violent arrest of then 15-year-old Dajerria Becton at a McKinney pool party in 2015.

Post streaming, Jafa will be a part of two roundtable panel discussions on Saturday, June 27, and on Sunday, June 28, at 1:00 p.m. For Saturday, the panel will include Peter L’Official, Josh Begley, Eleeza Kelley, and Thomas Lax; on Sunday the panel includes Aria Dean, Rashaad Newsome, Isis Pickens, and Simone White. Both discussions will be moderated by Tina Clampt, and can be joined here.

 

LISA E. HARRIS- CRY OF THE THIRD EYE- THE LAST RESORT at Aurora Picture Show in Houston June 19 20203.  Lisa E. Harris: Cry of the Third Eye: The Last Resort
June 19 – 27
Streaming via Houston Cinema Arts Society, Aurora Picture Show, and Houston Public Library

Aurora Picture Show, Houston Cinema Arts Society, and Houston Public Library co-present a week-long online run of Lisa E. Harris’ film, Cry of the Third Eye: The Last Resort. The final chapter in the interdisciplinary artist’s trilogy considering gentrification, legacy, and loss in Houston’s Third Ward, The Last Resort premiered in a special live performance at Aurora last November. The film will be available to stream any time between June 19-27, and tickets are pay-what-you-can. In addition, Lisa E. Harris will discuss the work and answer questions in conversation with HCAS Artistic Director Jessica Green on Instagram Live on Wednesday, June 24th at 7 pm. More info, registration for viewing the film, and the artist’s recent statement Black Bodies in Space is HERE.

 

Otis Jones- New Paintings at Barry Whistler Gallery in Dallas May 20 2020

4. Otis Jones: New Paintings
May 20 – June 27
Barry Whistler Gallery, Dallas

A solo exhibition of Otis Jones’ paintings.

 

More Than Words- Text-Based Artworks II at Ruiz-Healy Art in San Antonio March 25 20205.  More Than Words: Text-Based Artworks II 
March 25 – August 29
Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio

Via Ruiz-Healy: “Ruiz-Healy Art is delighted to present ​More Than Words: Text-Based Artworks II at our San Antonio gallery, featuring works by Richard Armendariz, Nate Cassie, Andrés Ferrandis, Cisco Jímenez, Katie Pell, Ethel Shipton, and Gary Sweeney. The exhibition will be viewable by appointment and will be made available online on Wednesday, March 25th on Ruiz-Healy Art’s website and social media platforms.”

0 comment

You may also like

Francisco Moreno’s Chapel Acquired by the Dallas Museum of...

July 24, 2019

Tonight! Museum Directors Talk Culture

June 1, 2014

DMA Appoints New Assistant Curator of the Arts...

August 21, 2013

DMA Gets Big Bucks for Free Program, Told...

September 18, 2013

Sam Gilliam Painting is Among DMA’s First Acquisitions...

November 18, 2016

Top Five: October 19, 2017

October 19, 2017

Alana Coates Appointed Curator of Albright College’s Freedman...

September 2, 2018

Jacqueline Buckingham and DMA Director Maxwell Anderson Announce...

April 10, 2013

Dallas Museum of Art Announces New Deputy Director...

February 1, 2018

Dallas Museum of Art Appoints Vivian Crockett as...

February 13, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: