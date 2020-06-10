“Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power” Opens at MFAH on June 27

by Christopher Blay June 10, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Barbara Jones–Hogu (b. 1938), Unite, 1971, screen print, 22 1:2 x 30 in., © Barbara Jones-Hogu, Collection of National Museum of African American History and Culture, Museum purchase, TR2008-24

Barbara Jones–Hogu (b. 1938), Unite, 1971, screen print, 22 1/2 x 30 in., © Barbara Jones-Hogu, Collection of National Museum of African American History and Culture, Museum purchase, TR2008-24.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH)’s exhibition Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, previously scheduled to run from April to June, will now open on June 27 and be on view until August 30. The Great Lockdown of 2020 delayed the opening of Soul at the MFAH, which is its final stop on its three-year tour, organized by the Tate Modern in London.

Soul features works by more than 60 black artists, made between the 1960s and the 1980s, and is presented in sections that follow themes around how its artists worked together in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Another part of the presentation focuses on the work of Betye Saar.

Some notable artists in the exhibition include Romare Bearden, Elizabeth Catlett, Roy DeCarava, David Hammons, Lorraine O’Grady, Faith Ringgold and Dana C. Chandler, whose work appears below.

Fred Hampton's Door II, 1974, by Dana C. Chandler-Photo Credit-Christopher Blayjpg

“Fred Hampton’s Door II, 1974,” by Dana C. Chandler. Photo Credit-Christopher Blay.

In addition, the MFAH will add a section from its own collection of art made by black American artists in Houston and Texas during the period covered by the exhibition, including works by John Biggers, Kermit Oliver, and Carroll Harris Simms.

The exhibition, which travelled to the Broad in LA last summer, is complimented by a Spotify playlist of the same title arranged by musician and producer Quincy Jones. To listen, please go here.

For more information on Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, please visit the MFAH’s website here.

‘Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power’ | June 27–August 30, 2020
MFAH’s Audrey Jones Beck Building, 5601 Main Street, Houston

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: December 1, 2016

December 1, 2016

Romare Bearden: A Black Odyssey at Amon Carter...

June 12, 2013

Another John Biggers Mural in Danger

February 21, 2016

Rachel Hecker: Group Show at Art League Houston

October 30, 2013

“Reclaimed” at SPACE, Linda Pace Foundation

March 16, 2018

Top Five: January 18, 2018

January 18, 2018

Kermit Oliver: Tracing Our Pilgrimage at Art League...

November 6, 2013

Top Five: May 11, 2017 with Michael Anthony...

May 11, 2017

Recently Restored John Biggers Mural Travels to Tyler...

August 13, 2017

Yea! Happy 4th of July!

July 4, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: