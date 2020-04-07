Houston: Common Field Moves 2020 Convening Online

The originally scheduled Common Field Convening 2020, a networking conference set to take place in Houston from April 23 – 26, 2020, has been moved online in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The new dates are April 23 – May 3. Common Field is a national network of independent visual arts organizations and organizers founded in 2013 and launched in 2015. It now offers free registration for its virtual convening.

As we reported last August, Convening 2020 was scheduled to host 500+ arts organizers for four days of discussion, debate, workshops, and practical and social exchanges that explore the current state of the national arts organization industry.

Common Field has committed to paying all fees to the participants scheduled for the original version of Convening 2020, “…regardless of their ability to participate in this transformed iteration.” This includes arts organizers, presenters, writers and artists.

In addition to its annual conferences held in different US cities, the 750+ member network reaches across 43 states and provides such programs as grants, research, resources, forums, meet-ups and advocacy for its members.

Via Common Field: “Our vision is to increase understanding, involvement and knowledge of artists organizations and their value, and increase their capacity through national connectivity, dialog, understanding and support. In this unprecedented situation, there remains an urgent need to stay connected, build knowledge from the field, and create a growing set of broadly shared resources accessible to all.”

The Houston partners for Common Field’s 2020 conference include Art League Houston, Aurora Picture Show, DiverseWorks, Emily Æyer, Emily Sloan, Henry Sanchez, Lawndale Art Center, The Galveston Arts Center, and more.

For the complete list of partnerships, and the newly adapted online schedule, please go here.