Common Field Opens Call For 2020 Session Proposals

Common Field, a network of arts organizations that programs and oversees national convenings, grants, research, resources, forums, meet-ups and advocacy, will open the applications for its 2020 Convening in Houston on August 15th.

The Houston Convening will take place in late April 2020 and host 500+ arts organizers for four days of discussion, debate, workshops, and practical and social exchanges that explore the current state of the national arts organization industry.

Members of the Common Field Network can submit proposals for the 2020 session’s conversations, dialogues, reports from the field, workshops, panels and projects. Presenters will receive an honoraria and travel support, a one-year network membership, and a free Convening Pass. Non-members can join here.

Guidelines for application will be released in the coming weeks and the deadline for application is Monday, October 28, 2019.