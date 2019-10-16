Houston’s ‘Let Creativity Happen! Grant Recipients Announced

by Christopher Blay October 16, 2019
The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) of Houston has announced the grant recipients of the latest round of  “Let Creativity Happen!” competitive arts grants, awarding a total of $55,000 supporting 22 creative and innovative projects throughout the city of Houston. The third quarter of grants were awarded to 13 artists, eight organizations, and one group received $2,500 each.

The winners include ceramics and digital works By Melinda Laszczynski and John Forse under the title You know what I could go for… ; sculptor Anna Mayer’s We Are Not Only Everything; Dance of the Maghreb: A Taste of Culture by Kristina Koutsoudas, and others. View a pdf of all the winners here.

“Let Creativity Happen!” is administered by MOCA and the Houston Arts Alliance, and funds for the award come from the portion of the City of Houston Occupancy Tax that is dedicated to funding the arts.

“Since the launch of this grant program last year, the City has offered unique opportunities to risk-taking creative projects that presents the public with bold bodies of work,” states Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “These projects have taken place throughout the City of Houston and have drawn visitors and Houstonians alike to engage with arts and cultural events created through local talent.”

MOCA Director Debbie McNulty says: “With the beginning of each cycle, it is always exciting to see how these group of recipients will continue to take a dynamic and fresh approach to engage with their communities, introduce new and unique art experiences, and involve the public in their creativity. The projects culminate in a presentation where recipients talk about what they created, learned and have an opportunity to engage with other grant recipients.”

MOCA invites the public to  the upcoming event 8×8, eight artists x eight minutes on Thursday, October 17 at The Print Museum (1324 W Clay St, Houston, TX 77019), 6–8 p.m.

For more about the Grant program, and the upcoming  deadline for grant applications at 5:30 pm on Nov. 1,  please go here.

