Houston’s Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs Announces New Grant for Musicians, Music Venues

Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) has announced a new $3 million Musicians and Venues Economic Relief Program. The program, funded through the City’s allocated CARES Act 2020 funds and administered by the Mid-America Arts Alliance, grants short-term relief from the economic impact suffered due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The grants award a maximum of $5,000 to musicians, and $50,000 to music venues with an annual budget of $2 million dollars or less. $100,000 will be offered for venues with a more than $2 million annual budget. Applications are now open and will run through November 25 at 5:00 p.m.

“Houston’s musicians, music venues and iconic performance spaces are a big part of our city,” states Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “They were delivering great live music before the pandemic and we want them to be able to do that again, as soon as they can, and by being safe. This will not be our only effort for this important segment of Houston’s cultural life.”

There will be informational webinars on Tuesday, November 10: at 10:00 a.m. for music venues and 3:00 p.m. for musicians who wish to apply. To apply, please go here.

****

The Mid-America Arts Alliance is a nonprofit, regional arts organization—representing Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas—that focuses on strengthening communities and improving lives through extraordinary cultural experiences. We are artists, administrators, historians, preservationists, preparators. We are writers, painters, photographers, activists.