Cedars Union Presents Talk on Artist-Run Organizations, Moderated by Christina Rees

Artist-run spaces abound in Texas. There are roving models like Fort Worth’s Art Tooth, Dallas’ long-running 500X, the Museum of Human Achievement, MASS, and Co-Lab Projects in Austin, and Presa House and Sala Diaz in San Antonio (to name only a few). They even get some occasional love at art fairs.

On Tuesday, September 17 from 6-8 pm at the Cedars Union in Dallas (1219 South Ervay), Glasstire’s Editor-in-Chief Christina Rees will moderate a discussion on artist-run spaces, featuring the founders of three of North Texas’s organizations that fit the bill. The panelists are Kyle Hobratschk and Travis LaMothe of 100 West Corsicana (a residency for artists and writers); Emily Riggert and Rachel Rushing, co-directors at Sunset Art Studios; and Tamara Johnson and Trey Burns of Sweet Pass Sculpture Park. The panel discussion is open to the pubic; donations are welcome (i.e. pay what you can). The discussion is organized by the Cedars Union’s Adrienne Lichliter-Hines.

The Cedars Union hosts micro-studios, common work spaces, tools, equipment, and classrooms for all members. Artists of all mediums work side by side in the custom studios, creating a collaborative and supportive community.

