Cedars Union Presents Talk on Artist-Run Organizations, Moderated by Christina Rees

by Christopher Blay September 16, 2019
FacebookTwitterEmail

 

Artists-run-spaces-panel-discussion-at-cedars-union-dallas-moderated-by-christina-rees

Artist-run spaces abound in Texas. There are roving models like Fort Worth’s Art Tooth, Dallas’ long-running 500X,  the Museum of Human Achievement, MASS, and Co-Lab Projects in Austin, and Presa House and Sala Diaz in San Antonio (to name only a few). They even get some occasional  love at art fairs.

Artists-run-spaces-panel-discussion-at-cedars-union-dallas-moderated-at-cedars-union-dallas

On Tuesday, September 17 from 6-8 pm at the Cedars Union in Dallas (1219 South Ervay), Glasstire’s Editor-in-Chief Christina Rees will moderate a discussion on artist-run spaces, featuring the founders of three of North Texas’s organizations that fit the bill. The panelists are Kyle Hobratschk and Travis LaMothe of 100 West Corsicana (a residency for artists and writers); Emily Riggert and Rachel Rushing, co-directors at Sunset Art Studios; and Tamara Johnson and Trey Burns of Sweet Pass Sculpture Park. The panel discussion is open to the pubic; donations are welcome (i.e. pay what you can). The discussion is organized by the Cedars Union’s Adrienne Lichliter-Hines.

The Cedars Union hosts micro-studios, common work spaces, tools, equipment, and classrooms for all members. Artists of all mediums work side by side in the custom studios, creating a collaborative and supportive community.

For more on the discussion, please go here. For more on the Cedars Union, please go here.

0 comment

You may also like

Art Incubator: The Cedars Union, Dallas

May 27, 2019

Art as Activism Panel Discussion in Dallas Next...

February 16, 2018

In Conversation at 100W: An interview with Kyle...

November 27, 2017

Top Five: May 23, 2019

May 23, 2019

Bruce Lee Webb and the Seer of Corsicana

November 26, 2018

New Multi-Use Art Space Announced for the Cedars...

October 17, 2014

Project Your Work Outdoors at ‘Bring Your Own...

September 23, 2017

The Top Five Artist Residencies in Texas: July...

July 27, 2017

Odd Fellows: Two Exhibitions Just South of Dallas

July 8, 2019

Top Five October 1, 2015

October 1, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: