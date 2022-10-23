Corsicana Artist and Residency Program Brings Creatives from Berlin and Brooklyn

100 West, a nonprofit organization located in Corsicana’s historic downtown, has announced its fall 2022 Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency participants.

Housed in an 1890s Odd Fellows Lodge in the city’s downtown, the international residency program is currently in its tenth year. Residencies are for two-month periods in the Winter (January – February), Spring (March – May), and Fall (October – December). Each residency period hosts two artists and one writer who have private studios and sleeping accommodations and a shared kitchen, dining, and living room. Past residents include Kristen Cochran, Rehab El Sadek, Karla García, Francisco Moreno, and Benjamin Terry.

This month, the program welcomed writer Sonya Schönberger from Berlin, sculptor Sean Donovan from Brooklyn, and mixed media artist David Thorpe from Berlin. The 2022 fall residency runs from October 15 through December 15. Residents will present their work on Thursday, November 10 from 6 to 7 pm at Storefront, the residency’s bookshop, (203 North Commerce Street, Corsicana) and during the 100 West Open Studios event on Saturday, December 10 from 12 to 4 pm (100 West 3rd Avenue, Corsicana).

Learn more about the residents below, via descriptions provided by 100 West.

Sonya Schönberger

Writer Sonya Schönberger combines her studies of social anthropology and experimental media design in her artistic practice. Over the last ten years she has built a long-term “Archive of Memories” from discussions and interviews in her home country, Germany, and in the United States with witnesses of the Second World War to examine the effect of a nation’s traumas on future generations. Depending on the project, Ms. Schönberger uses a variety of media such as photography, film, installations and audio formats.

Sean Donovan

Sculptor Sean Donovan’s work speaks to environmentalism, suggesting how political and ecological motivations drive it. In Corsicana, Mr. Donovan will continue to expand a series of work questioning toxic pipelines and their ecological impacts by creating sculpture pieces made from toxic resin and fiberglass. The transformation of discarded materials and abandoned objects to art proactively calls attention to climate change, which the artist feels is one of the most critical issues of our time, and portrays its magnitude and acceleration due to modern consumerism.

David Thorpe

Artist David Thorpe will utilize the grand space of 100 West to experiment with large-scale drawings including watercolors, as well as continuing a sound work project involving field recordings. Their central themed works, as described by the Meyer Riegger Gallery (Germany) are characterized by striving for autonomy, intellectual concentration and independence. Mr. Thorpe generates an imaginary cosmos which follows its own laws and allows new constructions to develop through its topographies. Mr. Thorpe recently opened a new solo show of work at Casey Kaplan in New York City, and their work has been shown at the Tate Britain, Museum Kurkaus Kleve, Germany, MOCA Grand, Los Angeles, Zabludowicz Collection and Saatchi Gallery in London.