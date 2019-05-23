Top Five: May 23, 2019

Brandon Zech and William Sarradet on the power of language as art, a destination opening in Corsicana, and a mail-art project that has a life of its own.

1. Words/Matter: Latin American Art and Language

Blanton Museum of Art (Austin)

February 17 – May 26

Read our review here.

“The exhibition examines how modern and contemporary Latin American and Latinx visual artists have engaged written language to make personal, political, and poetic statements.”

2. Rachel Wolfson Smith and Edison Peñafiel: Reenactments of a Perpetual Cycle

100 West Corsicana

May 25 – August 15

Opening May 25, 3-6 PM

A two-person show featuring site-specific drawing and video installations by Rachel Wolfson Smith and Edison Peñafiel.

3. Cristina Velasquez: El Nuevo Mundo / The New World

Houston Center for Photography

May 10 – July 7

A solo show featuring work by 2019 Carol Crow Memorial Fellowship Recipient, Cristina Velasquez.

4. Alex Robinson and Michael Kellner: A little accident, like any other

Mass Gallery (Austin)

May 24 – July 6

A two-person exhibition featuring mail art, drawing, and sound by Alex Robinson and Michael Kellner.

5. Not-So-Lone Star Studios: A Gathering of Texas Makers

UTEP Rubin Center for the Visual Arts (El Paso)

May 16 – August 9

A group show featuring 37 Texas artists working in contemporary jewelry and metalsmithing. The show is curated by Kathleen Janvier and Natalie Macellaio.