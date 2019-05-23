Top Five: May 23, 2019

by Glasstire May 23, 2019
Brandon Zech and William Sarradet on the power of language as art, a destination opening in Corsicana, and a mail-art project that has a life of its own.

 

Words/Matter- Latin American Art and Language at the Blanton museum in austin Texas

1. Words/Matter: Latin American Art and Language
Blanton Museum of Art (Austin)
February 17 – May 26
Read our review here.

“The exhibition examines how modern and contemporary Latin American and Latinx visual artists have engaged written language to make personal, political, and poetic statements.”

 

Rachel Wolfson Smith and Edison Peñafiel- Reenactments of a Perpetual Cycle at 100 West Corsicana May 25 2019

2. Rachel Wolfson Smith and Edison Peñafiel: Reenactments of a Perpetual Cycle
100 West Corsicana
May 25 – August 15
Opening May 25, 3-6 PM

A two-person show featuring site-specific drawing and video installations by Rachel Wolfson Smith and Edison Peñafiel.

 

Cristina Velasquez- El Nuevo Mundo / The New World at Houston Center for Photography May 10 2019

3. Cristina Velasquez: El Nuevo Mundo / The New World
Houston Center for Photography
May 10 – July 7

A solo show featuring work by 2019 Carol Crow Memorial Fellowship Recipient, Cristina Velasquez.

 

Alex Robinson and Michael Kellner- A little accident, like any other at Mass Gallery in Austin May 24 2019

4. Alex Robinson and Michael Kellner: A little accident, like any other
Mass Gallery (Austin)
May 24 – July 6

A two-person exhibition featuring mail art, drawing, and sound by Alex Robinson and Michael Kellner.

 

Not-So-Lone Star Studios- A Gathering of Texas Makers at the UTEP Rubin Center in El Paso May 16 2019

5. Not-So-Lone Star Studios: A Gathering of Texas Makers
UTEP Rubin Center for the Visual Arts (El Paso)
May 16 – August 9

A group show featuring 37 Texas artists working in contemporary jewelry and metalsmithing. The show is curated by Kathleen Janvier and Natalie Macellaio.

