Daniel Johnston [1961 – 2019]

by Christopher Blay September 11, 2019
Austin’s legendary singer-songwriter and artist, Daniel Johnson, has died. According to the Austin Chronicle, Johnston died last night following a heart attack. Johnston’s legacy includes more than 16 albums in his discography, and multiple collaborations with musicians, including Yo La Tengo and Okkervil River.

Among Johnston’s credited works of art is Austin’s landmark mural “Hi How Are You” at Guadalupe and 21st Streets, and his mural for Nau’s Enfield Drug at 1115 West Lynn Street, also in Austin.

Johnston also often collaborated with visual artists, including Texas-based artist Jeff F. Wheeler, as when he did for On Their Way to Heaven and Hell at Redbud Art Gallery in Houston, and an exhibition and rare performance at the Arlington Museum of Art for Ulterior Motifs, an annual exhibition conceived of by brothers Jeff and Bryan Wheeler. Among other artists, Johnston also collaborated with David Thornberry, for Good and Evil at Dougherty Art Center in Austin 2011. Go here to read Glasstire’s very recent review of the Johnston-bio-based rock opera staged by Catastrophic Theatre in Houston.

This story is developing.

 

