Warhol’s Idea Fund 2019-2020 Grant Application Cycle Opens in Houston

The Idea Fund, a re-granting program funded by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and administered by Houston’s DiverseWorks, Aurora Picture Show, and Project Row Houses, has announced the opening of the 2019–2020 granting cycle round. The Fund supports individual artists, curators, collectives, collaboratives or partnerships in the greater Houston area. Applications are open from August 19 through Monday, November 4, at 11:59 PM.

“Last year, Round 11 saw a rise in the number of applications, which signifies the need for more funding,” says Ashley DeHoyos, Assistant Curator at DiverseWorks and Houston’s Idea Fund Program Manager. The awards increased to $59,000 this year, up $5,000 from last year for projects that included site-specific installations, community building, podcasts, and video and film screenings. Ryan Dennis, Curator & Art Programs Director of Project Row Houses, states via The Fund: “We are thrilled to have the support of the Warhol Foundation to fund artists who are doing work to push the boundaries of art and engagement.” Mary Magsamen, Curator of Aurora Picture Show, adds: “It has been so exciting to see The Idea Fund support projects and artists for the past eleven years and how their work has impacted the Houston community. We can’t wait to see this next round of applications.”

Individuals and collectives are invited to attend one of four info sessions to learn more about the application process The Idea Fund, which supports artist-generated or artist-centered projects that exemplify unconventional, interventionist, conceptual, entrepreneurial, participatory, or guerrilla artistic practices. The sessions begin Tuesday, August 27, 7:30 PM at Aurora Picture Show, 2442 Bartlett St, Houston, TX.

To apply and for more info, please go here.