Top Five: August 15, 2019

by Glasstire August 15, 2019
Christina Rees and Christopher Blay on a the arrival in Houston of New York powerhouse artist, the solo debut of a young Austin artist, and an immersive show in Fort Worth titled We Don’t Dial 911.

“It’s sort of a combination of Antiques Roadshow and The Walking Dead.”

 

Nari Ward- We the People at CAMH in Houston August 16 2019

1. Nari Ward: We the People
Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston
August 15 – November 20, 2019
Opening August 15, 6:30 – 9PM

Nari Ward: We the People features over thirty sculptures, paintings, videos, and large-scale installations from throughout Ward’s twenty-five-year career, highlighting his status as one of the most important and influential sculptors working today.

 

Kick Out Tha Jamzzz at Plush Gallery in Dallas August 17 2019

2. Kick Out Tha Jamzzz
Plush Gallery, Dallas
August 17 – September 14, 2019
Opening August 17, 6 – 9PM

A group show featuring historical gallery artists from the classic Plush eras of 2000-07 and 2010-12. Will include both new and old works, along with video projections of past performances. Featuring: Eric Doeringer, Randall Garrett, Peregrine Honig, Daniel Kurt, Jesse Meraz, Robert Moore, Mark Nelson, Scuba, Mark Todd, Pedro Vélez, Jason Villegas, and Michael Wynne.

 

Glenn Downing- WE DON'T DIAL 911 at FWCAC in Fort Worth July 12 2019

3. We Don’t Dial 911
Fort Worth Community Arts Center
July 5 – August 21

A solo exhibition by Glen Downing. “It’s a no holds barred, bare-knuckled, greased pig hootenanny jamboree death match.”

Shonto Begay, Our Promised Road

Shonto Begay, Our Promised Road

4. Into A New West: Contemporary Works From the Briscoe Western Art Museum
Briscoe Western Art Museum, San Antonio
May 24 – September 1

An exhibition of 50 works from the collection of the Booth Western Art Museum of Georgia, supplemented with a few pieces from the Briscoe Western Art collection. Read Glasstire’s review here.

 

5. Adrian Armstrong: Highs and Lo-Fi’s
Co-Lab Projects, Austin
August 3 – 31

A solo show by Adrian Armstrong, curated by Vladimir Mejia, directly addresses mental health issues often overlooked in African American culture. Read Glasstire’s review here.

