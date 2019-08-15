Top Five: August 15, 2019

Christina Rees and Christopher Blay on a the arrival in Houston of New York powerhouse artist, the solo debut of a young Austin artist, and an immersive show in Fort Worth titled We Don’t Dial 911.

“It’s sort of a combination of Antiques Roadshow and The Walking Dead.”

1. Nari Ward: We the People

Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston

August 15 – November 20, 2019

Opening August 15, 6:30 – 9PM

Nari Ward: We the People features over thirty sculptures, paintings, videos, and large-scale installations from throughout Ward’s twenty-five-year career, highlighting his status as one of the most important and influential sculptors working today.

2. Kick Out Tha Jamzzz

Plush Gallery, Dallas

August 17 – September 14, 2019

Opening August 17, 6 – 9PM

A group show featuring historical gallery artists from the classic Plush eras of 2000-07 and 2010-12. Will include both new and old works, along with video projections of past performances. Featuring: Eric Doeringer, Randall Garrett, Peregrine Honig, Daniel Kurt, Jesse Meraz, Robert Moore, Mark Nelson, Scuba, Mark Todd, Pedro Vélez, Jason Villegas, and Michael Wynne.

3. We Don’t Dial 911

Fort Worth Community Arts Center

July 5 – August 21

A solo exhibition by Glen Downing. “It’s a no holds barred, bare-knuckled, greased pig hootenanny jamboree death match.”

4. Into A New West: Contemporary Works From the Briscoe Western Art Museum

Briscoe Western Art Museum, San Antonio

May 24 – September 1

An exhibition of 50 works from the collection of the Booth Western Art Museum of Georgia, supplemented with a few pieces from the Briscoe Western Art collection. Read Glasstire’s review here.

5. Adrian Armstrong: Highs and Lo-Fi’s

Co-Lab Projects, Austin

August 3 – 31

A solo show by Adrian Armstrong, curated by Vladimir Mejia, directly addresses mental health issues often overlooked in African American culture. Read Glasstire’s review here.