Five-Minute Tours: Two Shows at Plush Gallery, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Two shows at Plush Gallery, Dallas. Dates: December 11, 2021 – March 5, 2022.

Black Market Bodega: Raymond Butler, Christopher Machorro and more

Gallery Artists Group Show: Jacqueline Blanco, Dennis Gonzalez, Brent Ozaeta, and Norman Kary, with lofi hip-hop beats provided by Altoon C

Via the gallery:

“For the third year running, Raymond Butler and Christopher Machorro will be organizing Black Market Bodega, a small works group invitational built around the theme of a neighborhood store. They have designed the concept so that the installation takes on the appearance of an actual bodega storefront. This year’s show features 30 underground artists with works covering the lowbrow aesthetic of illustration, tattooing, lowrider culture, anime and manga, to cowboy art.

This season’s Gallery Artist Group Show features four artists who have shown regularly at Plush. Jacqueline Blanco will present new small scale oil paintings based in studio performance photos of cake splattered faces. Famed Dallas Oak Cliff jazz musician Dennis Gonzalez has been making small talisman objects, which address esoteric themes. Norman Kary’s current chalkboard pieces reflect his early fascination with both magic and drawing. And Brent Ozaeta’s most recent work involves selections from his Image Atlas, a collection of thousands of reference images, some of which he has screen printed onto used record albums.”