Five-Minute Tours: Rituals / Bodies / Vessels at Plush Gallery, Dallas

by Glasstire April 28, 2022
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Artists: Dwayne Carter, Karla Ceballos, Dulce Eme, Randall Garrett, Norman Kary, Favio Moreno, Brent Ozaeta: Rituals / Bodies / Vessels at Plush Gallery, Dallas. Dates: April 2 – June 4, 2022.

Via Plush Gallery:

“This group show includes selected work from our gallery artists, based in Dallas and Mexico City, along with the debut of a new invited artist: Karla Ceballos, who works as the studio manager at Brookhaven College in Dallas. Works in the show will include performance prints and paintings of the body engaged in ritual actions, a large-scale nude photo realist painting, small sculptural pieces which reference ritual and magic, and abstract pop figurative paintings and mixed media image field pieces.”

