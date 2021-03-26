Fort Worth’s Spring Gallery Night Returns as Spring Gallery Week for Second Year Under Covid

Last Fall, for the first time in its decades-long tradition, the Fort Worth Art Dealers Association (FWADA) changed its Fall Gallery Night to Fall Gallery Week, to, in its words “encourage smaller crowds and visitor safety” as the pandemic continued to force organizations to change tack.

This pivot continues with Fort Worth’s Spring Gallery Week 2021, which takes place Saturday March 27-Saturday, April 3. (As in many cities, Fort Worth’s city-wide gallery walks take place in both the spring and the fall.) Traditionally, galleries, museums, retail businesses, and area restaurants put on art exhibitions and art-friendly entertainment, and invite thousands of visitors from noon to nine p.m. But because of the week-long format this year, most galleries and venues will be open during normal business hours only. The event is free and open to the public.

Most of the city’s museums are members of FWADA’s 23-venue organization, and will participate in the week-long event. For a complete list of participating galleries and venues, and a gallery guide, please go here.

Some highlights include the following:

Works by Anila Quayaam Agha, Ambreen Butt, and Simeen Farhat are on view at the Gallery at University of Texas at Arlington from February 15 through April 3, 2021. “The three artists take inspiration from centuries-old cultural motifs but transform the traditional forms into dynamic vehicles for contemporary personal expression.” For more information, please go here.

Grounding is a short film by Rambo Elliot on view at Fort Worth Community Arts Center “that hopes to fill some gaps in our mental health education by taking the audience through a mental exercise known as ‘grounding.’ As an artist [who] has deeply struggled with mental health, rambo elliott wanted to create a film that celebrates humanity, women, joy, and most importantly, gives the mind tools for coping with anxiety.” For more information, please go here.

A Space Between Time: Carly Allen-Martin and Jim Woodson, at Artspace111 in Fort Worth, features new large-scale artworks by Allen–Martin and Woodson. “This exhibition underscores the mutual transference of creativity and inspiration that is inherent to the teacher/student relationship. As a professor of art at Texas Christian University for 39 years, Jim Woodson created a path for young artists through technical training, spiritual guidance, and by the example of a prolific career which includes being honored as the Texas State Visual Artist.” For more, please go here.

Please check with each individual gallery about their Covid-19 protocols. Most spaces will require a mask and social distancing. To learn more about the Fort Worth Art Dealers Association, please go here.