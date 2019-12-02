Fort Worth Public Art to Unveil Kris Pierce’s ‘Untitled Plinths’ This Friday

Artist Kris Pierce, whose work explores notions of power, value, and states of consciousness in the context of our digital world, will have his newest work, Untitled (Plinths), dedicated this Friday, December 6, at 5:30pm at Fort Worth Community Arts Center (FWCAC). The series of three cast-concrete sculptures will be added to the City of Fort Worth’s Public Art Collection, and FWCAC will be its permanent site.

Untitled is inspired by FWCAC’s architecture, which was designed by Bauhaus architect Herbert Bayer. The 1954 building, first known as the Fort Worth Art Center, later became the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and remained the Modern’s home until the museum moved to its Tadao Ando-designed building in 2002. Previously, the work Chance Meeting (1989) by sculptor George Segal was installed in the building’s courtyard. After the dedication, Pierce’s plinths will serve as pedestals for temporary exhibitions of sculptures at FWCAC.