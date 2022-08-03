Five-Minute Tours: Jacqueline Blanco, Dennis González, and Norman Kary at Plush Gallery, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Jacqueline Blanco: Gluttony; Dennis González: Talismans; and Norman Kary: Practical Magic at Plush Gallery, Dallas. Dates: June 18 – September 10, 2022.

Via Plush Gallery:

“Plush Gallery presents three concurrent solo shows by Dallas area artists.

Jacqueline Blanco (b. 1997) received her BFA in Visual and Performing Arts from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2019. She has had prior solo shows at the UTD SP/N Gallery, as well as Plush Gallery, and received the Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Grant from the Dallas Museum of Art in her next to last year of university studies. Her new body of work, called “Gluttony,” is a series of oil paintings based on sexualization and emotional distresses within intimate relationships.

Before he passed away earlier this year at age 67, Dennis Gonzalez was a musician, artist, and cultural influencer of great magnitude. Living in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas since 1976, he toured Europe and the world extensively as an avante garde jazz musician, showed his mail art and talismans at galleries and art centers, was a DJ on KERA-FM with his program “Miles Out,” for over twenty years, and founded La Rondalla, a free after school music program for children in Oak Cliff. This posthumous exhibition will feature his talismans, ritual objects which he created and kept around the family home, believing them to be imbued with protective energy.

Norman Kary has lived and worked in Dallas since 1976, moving to the area after completing his Bachelor of Science degree at Virginia Commonwealth University. In 1982 he was one of the supporters behind the founding of D-Art, the seminal non-profit which later became the Dallas Contemporary. Norman showed with Edith Baker Gallery and then Craighead Green Gallery, before being represented by Plush three years ago. The artist began this new body of work last year, which mixes drawn and erased images on chalkboard surfaces with both collage and found objects, ‘attempting to capture the mystery of a ‘now you see it, now you don’t’ effect.'”