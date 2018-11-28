Creative Capital to Hold Meeting on How Artists Can Receive $50K

Creative Capital, the folks behind the Arts Writers Grant (along with the Andy Warhol Foundation) are holding an information meeting for artists in Houston on Monday, December17 at 7pm at Art League. Capacity is limited and entrance is on a first come, first served basis; pre-registration is requested. If you can’t make this info session, Creative Capital will host a series of online sessions. Co-hosted by Art League Houston and Diverseworks, the session is free and open to the public—artists in all disciplines are encouraged to attend.

On its website, the organization states: “Creative Capital is a non-profit organization that supports innovative and adventurous artists across the country through project funding, mentorship and advisory services, and workshops. Our pioneering venture philanthropy model inspires a deep connection and commitment to artists and helps those working in all creative disciplines realize their visions and build sustainable practices.” Oh, and $50,000 in direct funding and mentorship, career development, and advisory services for up to 3-5 years.

Creative Capital staff will present an overview of their program and answer questions about the application process, the type of work they support, and how to apply. The session is free and open to the public—artists in all disciplines are encouraged to attend. The next application round opens on February 1, 2019.

Creative Capital promotes its own optimistic goals, as well as those of artists of the world: “Creative Capital was founded on the belief that artists are exceptional innovators and thought leaders who, with the proper financial and advisory support, can change the world. Their pioneering venture philanthropy approach helps artists working in all disciplines realize their visions and build sustainable practices. Since 1999, Creative Capital has committed $40 million in financial and advisory support to 511 projects representing 642 groundbreaking artists.”