2018 Texas Contemporary Art Fair Announces Exhibitor List

Art Market Productions now has a list of exhibitors on its website for the 2018 Texas Contemporary Art Fair. Set to run October 4-7, 2018 in Hall A3 in Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center, this seventh iteration of the fair will feature more than 70 galleries, making it the “largest edition to date,” per Art Market Productions.

Since it kicked off in 2011, the Texas Contemporary has been an annual event for Houston’s art community, with the exception of 2017’s fair, which was cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey. At the time, Art Market Productions also cancelled their December 2017 Miami art fair in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. The year prior, for the 2016 fair, the Texas Contemporary’s exhibitor list was kept under wraps until soon before the event.

One change from the 2016 fair to the 2018 fair is the increased number of participating Texas-based cultural partners. While the Texas Contemporary has long worked with the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston and other Houston non-profits, this year it has brought in art centers and spaces across the state, including Big Medium in Austin, Artpace and Blue Star Contemporary in San Antonio, and Southern Methodist University’s Pollock Gallery in Dallas, among others.

The Texas Contemporary’s installations for this year also have a strong Texas slant, with presentations of works by Carlos García Noriega Bueno via Galeria Enrique Guerrero, which is the homebase gallery for Houston’s guerrero-projects; Heather Tolleson presented by Zoya Tommy Gallery; and recent University of Houston MFA grad Jonathan Read also via Zoya Tommy.

See current lists of the 2018 Texas Contemporary Art Fair’s exhibitors and cultural partners below.

2018 Galleries Include (with Texas-based spaces in bold):

Cultural Partners Include:

